A gorgeous and rare yellow and white bird, with no black plumage has been spotted for reportedly the first time ever! After the yellow turtle we saw in Odisha, the majestic King penguin was photographed at a remote beach on the island of South-Georgia.

Yves Adams, a wildlife photographer captured this beautiful king penguin among thousands of black-and-white ones.

I’d never seen or heard of a yellow penguin before. There were 120,000 birds on that beach, and this was the only yellow one there. They all looked normal except for this one. It really was something else. It was an incredibly unique experience.

- Yves Adams to The Independant

Yves, from Belgium, was leading a two-month expedition in December 2019 when he spotted this bright plumage. He was at the island to photograph a colony of at least 120,000 king penguins, and was definitely in for a surprise.

Yves added that the penguin was a "leucistic" penguin, whose cells no longer create melanin, so its black feathers become a yellow and creamy colour, giving it its unique appearance.