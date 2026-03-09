Hie Punchie, we meet again? But wait a minnnn, who are you?

Punch, the baby monkey, has become a new viral sensation after an emo video about him began circulating online. And to be honest, this cute-as-a-cucumber monkey deserves it all!

According to multiple posts, after his favorite toy fell into the water, Punch was seen for hours looking sad and distressed. He was clearly upset and anxious without his plush friend. But he was not crying alone, the whole world was.

The story and the video went viral, and everyone who saw them felt sorry for Punch, calling the toy Punch’s “best friend” and hoping that the people who took the video would save the toy from the water and let Punch have his best friend back.

But wait!

The heartwarming story about Punch and the toy is true; however, the baby monkey has nothing to do with the viral video that everyone is talking about right now!

Upon looking more closely at the video, doing some fact checking and verifying several things about the viral video; it is obvious that the monkey in the viral video is not Punch.

To quote Luv Ranjan sir, “mere waala alag hai,” and this time, it’s literally true!

The viral video shown in the clip actually depicts a wild Japanese macaque at Jigokudani Monkey Park in Japan. These monkeys, better known as “snow monkeys,” have been bathing in hot springs to get warm during the winter months. The video of the “snow monkey” is simply a video of the snow monkey enjoying a hot spring.

We know Punch better than that. Not fooling anyone,” one comment read, while another simply said, “That’s not Punch.”

Cutest Story ft. Cutest Baby Monkey

In July 2025, Punch entered the world amid hardship as a fierce summer heatwave coincided with his arrival, along with complications at birth; afterward, his biological mother turned away, yes, he was abandoned. Brb, crying.

Maternal absence, critical among macaques, left caregivers stepping in where nature did not. Raised largely by zoo personnel, his early days felt without family bonds typical of his species but wait….this unfortunate situation evolved beyond routine animal care into something so beautiful and so rare.. that the internet joined hearts and made a collective heart in the area.

The Poor Baby Monkey Faced Bulling..

Among Japanese macaques, clear rankings shape daily life as from an early age, young ones pick up key behaviors by watching their mothers, noticing who grooms whom, sensing shifts in power, and picking up subtle signals. When introduced back into the group at the zoo’s “Monkey Mountain” area come January, Punch, the poor monkey struggled, as guidance usually gained in infancy had been missing.

At first, short videos spread fast. There he was, Punch, moving carefully toward elder monkeys, hoping perhaps for contact, yet each time met with a swipe or silence. A particular clip gained attention with hands and knees, hugging a soft figure close, and dragging it gently behind.

Social media users reacted emotionally. “I would adopt Punch and love him forever,” one person wrote. Another admitted, “3 days in a row crying over Punch.” Under a later clip showing him finally being embraced by another monkey, one user quipped, “They fk with him now all of a sudden ’cause he got clout lmao.”

Ichikawa City Zoo Clarifies…

With claims of “intimidation” circulating on digital platforms, Ichikawa City Zoo released an explanation to address public concern. According to its official communication, the facility stated:

“Even though Punch gets scolded, he also possesses very strong mental resilience and recovers quickly. The fact that he repeatedly receives the cold shoulder and exclusion from group members after trying to communicate with various monkeys is not something to simply feel sorry about.”

The statement added:

“We hope you will see it as cheering for and supporting Punch’s persistence and efforts.”

Punch began spending time near additional macaques during changes noted on February 6 and again on the 12th. A version of one message stated he sometimes faced reprimands, yet followed group patterns as he adjusted.

The Orangutan Plushie & Punch: 2 Jism Ek Jaan

It became clear that Punch showed signs of missing maternal presence. To address this, caretakers placed a soft replica primate inside his space, specifically the IKEA Djungelskog design. Rather than simply serving as an object, it acted as a source of stability during moments of distress. The monkey hugged the plush toy and taught the world the meaning of love faster than any KJo movie ever did! xd.

Movement patterns changed when he began transporting it regularly, leading to increased exertion across daily routines as physical development advanced alongside subtle shifts in his behavior.

Quickly the plush turned into Punch’s steady presence. Hugged by him, carried everywhere, and almost never set aside! If that isn’t the purest genre of love, we don’t know what is.

During a widely shared instant, repeated nudges suggested an attempt to provoke affection in return as this scene captured the heart of what was unfolding.

Now viewed hundreds of times over millions, footage of Punch holding the soft toy spread widely on TikTok and Instagram, certain clips breaking past thirty million. Appearing next came drawings by followers, shared openly on X and Reddit alike. Without warning, #HangInTherePunch began trending far beyond its start.

Comments flooded in and so did LOVE!

“We’re ALL Punch’s family now,” one caption read alongside a monkey and crying face emoji. Others wrote, “We’re not okay,” “PUNCH is uniting the world,” and “Sometimes, family is who we find along the way.”

Wait…What’s The Current Price Of The Plushie?

Punch’s pookie tale made its way into late-night TV. On one episode, Colbert opened with a mention, suggesting the $19.99 Djungelskog could bring the sort of ease people seek these days.

Not long ago, retail data began mirroring broader cultural shifts. Following Punch’s narrative, IKEA noted a distinct rise in demand for the Djungelskog orangutan stuffed animal, especially across Japan, the United States, and South Korea. Originating in Sweden, the brand subtly embraced its unexpected spotlight by including the soft figure in social media updates as well as ad campaigns.

One IKEA post read, “Sometimes family is who we find along the way.” Another caption declared, “We’re ALL Punch’s family now.”

Yes, one non-returnable membership to Punch’s fam jam PLEASE!!!!

Beyond rising purchases, communication began when IKEA Japan got in touch with the zoo upon hearing of Punch. Confirmation came through TODAY.com that staff had initiated contact to explore ways they might assist. Arriving on February 17, a delivery included stuffed animals, among them extra orangutan figures and containers for organization. While some comforts went toward helping Punch, others found placement in zones meant for young guests at the facility.

The Internet Went GAGA

Visitors rose, according to the zoo’s own figures! Accompanying a post on X was an image, with Punch seated with his soft figure, queues stretching behind him at the gate. From the online moment to real-world crowds, movement shifted indoors as the tale, once confined to screens, now lived with love through pathways lined with bodies.

Meanwhile, the story on the internet got…um… a new kind of angle. When fresh footage appeared of Punch receiving grooming from a different monkey, an established sign of inclusion among macaques, people took notice.

Such care indicates reliability and connection inside the group that he began engaging in play with juveniles similar in age. Punch’s popularity cannot be reduced to mere charm.

C’mon, it’s literally one pookie creature that can’t let go of another pookie creature. That might be the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

The soft figure holds a deeper meaning, beyond its fabric, it stands for comfort held close. Seen in a child’s arms, the quiet scene suggested both fragility and strength.

Possibly unaware of how widely noticed he is, Punch moves forward regardless, holding close to his furry companion.

Finding others who feel like home can happen unexpectedly during life’s journey, and that’s the ultimate beauty of it.