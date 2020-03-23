With most people around the world practicing social distancing and choosing to stay at home, the pets are having the time of their lives (well, not so sure about cats).

They are getting constant love and attention, which must be rather exciting.

I think our pets are more likely loving our quarantine since we get to spend more time with them than leaving them for work — human error. (@blxcknicotine) March 21, 2020

In one particular case, the excitement was way too much.

A Twitter user by the name of Emma Smith recently took to the platform to share that her dog Rolo sprained his tail from 'excessive wagging'.

This was because everyone was home and he couldn't contain his joy. The family had to take him to a vet for a check-up, where they were told about the sprain, and I don't know where to place my feelings.

So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said ‘he had sprained his tail from excessively wagging it’ 😂😂😭😭💔💔 — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 20, 2020

Emma also shared a couple of other videos of Rolo where he is happily playing and enjoying his life. Still finding it tough to lift his tail, though.

Didn’t expect this happen😂, for those asking, he is currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week, this is him on the 2nd day. He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air. pic.twitter.com/dY0o96HOpj — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

His name is Rolo and he is a Dachshund (sausage dog) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/88bVv4jjXi — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

He is loving life pic.twitter.com/bmLx6QCsna — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

The tweet has 1 million likes, and thousands of responses where people shared pictures of their own pets.

Thanks for everyone’s concern, im sure he will be back wagging like this in no time 😊 pic.twitter.com/xyt3qR9KjI — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

Happened to my pup while doing a family trip. She played so hard, so fully that she got happy tail. Broke my heart to see her loose the wag.



But her tail did get better and works just fine now. She sends well-wishes to your puppo. pic.twitter.com/BDNPudWPkA — Angel Brownawell (@brownawell) March 21, 2020

My dog had a version of this when he was younger. Every morning he wagged his tail so happily and it bashed against the furniture. He wagged and bashed so much that he got a granuloma growth on it and had to have 8 cm amputated. Absolute truth. — 🚚 ⭐️Gita is keeping her distance 🖤 🇭🇰🇪🇺 🔶🐟 (@MsAlliance) March 21, 2020

Dachshunds are the most loyal and pack oriented dogs! My family has 8 (not all in one house) here’s mine Sadie being silly and howling after I gave her a brand new bone. She was so excited she didnt know what to do with it! pic.twitter.com/MDqQl9Zx7D — «Em« (@EmilyKuleski) March 21, 2020

Rizzo is enjoying it too! She got a haircut yesterday and it feeling brand new! pic.twitter.com/1Pl3hePXy5 — Katie (@CoolwithaKatie) March 21, 2020

I love sausage dogs! Here’s a video of mine and his gf refusing to get up for bed and even getting more comfortable pic.twitter.com/GcKXISG61v — Kathryn/GIVEAWAY PINNED TWEET💕 (@kathspourart) March 21, 2020

Why is this news so happy, so sad, so cute - all at the same time? My heart!