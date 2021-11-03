Everyone loves unlikely animal friendships, but this one is just a little more special and very unique.

This is the tale of an abandoned Black Panther, a human and a dog.

Luna, a black panther, was abandoned by her mother when she was just eight days old. But she was taken in by a woman who had a rottweiler named Venza. Luna and Venza are not inseparable, as you will see on their Instagram page.

Here's some more of these adorable babies.

Here's one with her hooman.

This is the height of cuteness. That said, do not use this as an excuse to try and pet wild animals. You will die horribly.