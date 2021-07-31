Trigger Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, over 60 monkeys were poisoned, packed in gunny bags, and thrown away to die in Karnataka's Hassan district.

In an absolutely heinous act, more than 60 monkeys were poisoned, tied in bags and thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka. @moefcc @byadavbjp @aranya_kfd @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/VqHv0Oew8v — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 29, 2021

The locals found 15-20 sacks on the roadside. When they opened these sacks they were shocked to see monkeys in a pathetic condition. They were gasping for breath and were unable to move. While some of them tried to feed them water, others called the forest department and police for help.

By the time the police reached the spot, at least 36 monkeys had already died. As per Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan, only 15 monkeys survived.

Preliminary investigations suggest that these monkeys were poisoned and are not from the region around Hassan and might have been brought from outside.

The incident has shocked everyone and people can't believe that humans can stoop to such a level.

Bodies of more than 30 monkeys were found dumped on a road in Hassan. Veterinarians suspect the monkeys were poisoned. One of them has survived after recieving treatment. Can someone sleep peacefully knowing they were responsible for ending 30 lives? pic.twitter.com/4ETXSff8Z2 — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) July 29, 2021

Last night more than 60 Monkeys were poisoned & tied in gunny bags & then were thrown on sakleshpur begur cross road.



The World is loosing it’s Humanity & No one could do anything! pic.twitter.com/7deFoEQH3y — Vipul Jain  (@Jain__Vipul) July 29, 2021

Those who call themselves humans and do all these should be hanged https://t.co/MABbAIU5pH — Soumya Netra Lahiri (@soumya_lahiri) July 30, 2021

The investigation to find the culprits is underway. Hopefully, we will be able to serve justice.