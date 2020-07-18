From puppies being killed in big cities to elephants being tortured and tormented, India has recently come face to face with horror stories of animal abuse.

While we're just coming face to face with this gruesome truth, there is a woman who has been fighting to keep animals safe for over 26 years.

Dipala Chauhan at 64 takes care of over 100 animals for years now, rescuing them from around her farm near Shimla. She finds them beaten, injured and abused, left in ditches to die and rot away once they have been used by the farmers nearby.

There came a time I had rescued a mule, both her legs had been broken and nobody helped her. For 6 months she couldn't get up because she had fallen from a great height while carrying weight and made to run.

- Dipala Chauhan

Initially, they prove to be helpful while setting up orchards - but once they have been abused, these buffalos and cows are thrown away. Often chased away from home, beaten, their legs cut up and left near a cliff where they would fall to their death.

I've been doing this along for so long, that many people tell me they wouldn't have been able to if they were in my place.

- Dipala Chauhan

As graphic as this sounds, this is the truth Dipala faces everyday. After having her house burnt down by villagers who wanted to illegally acquire her land. And obviously, did not agree with her rescuing these animals on a daily basis, she hasn't been left with much. She hopes to give these animals she loves a permanent shelter, where they will be loved and taken care of, and even a hospital by its side.

In a country which is the largest beef exporter, and earns $3680 million from this business - Dipala has lost rescued buffalos and cows to shelters that sold them ahead. Apart from cattle, Dipala also houses dogs and cats, which were either abandoned or hung by villagers for mere entertainment.

While we can't even begin to imagine the things Dipala has seen, there is a way that we can help her plan a better future for her rescued animals. She is currently looking for donations, volunteers and any help that can be offered. So if you are passionate about the cause, then you can get in touch with Dipala about the same.

Bank Details for donation: Dipala Chauhan, State Bank Of India ,Pujarli-No 4, Tehsil Rohru Distt, Shimla HP. Account number 55135353422. IFS code:SBIN0050539.