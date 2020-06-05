Remember, the famous Grumpy cat (aka Tardar Sauce) who always seemed to be in an angry mood?

Well, after she passed away on 14th May 2019, her fans have been looking for the perfect candidate to be her successor and it looks like their prayers have been answered. The internet has finally found a successor who could be competing for the late Grumpy Cat's throne.

Wondering, who it is? Meet Kitzia, the new feline in town who looks angrier than her late predecessor. And, we are not even kidding.

This cranky-looking cat from Florida is being hailed as the second "Grumpy cat" due to her permanent frown. And, ever since she was discovered, her stardom on Instagram has skyrocketed.

She has more than 52k followers on her Instagram page where her hooman friend, Viktoriia Otdielnova, shares her daily adventures.

Viktoriia, who is originally from Ukraine, has been living in the United States for the past 6 years and she is a professional photographer. No wonder, Kitzia's pictures are grabbing eyeballs.

But, unlike her constant scowling expression, Kitzia's hooman friend describes her as 'sweet and lovely'.

We certainly can't deny the uncanny resemblance and these photos are proof that Kitzia could actually be the perfect candidate to become the next Grumpy cat. Check it out.

She's still adorable though! So, what do you think?