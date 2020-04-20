As I was scrolling through my Instagram, I bumped into a beautiful post by a wonderful photographer, Tobias Baumgaertner. The picture was of two widowed penguins comforting each other and looking at the Melbourne skyline.

In a heartfelt caption, Tobias told us the story of these fairy penguins who gaze the skyline for hours every day. He penned that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and so did the younger male on the left. A volunteer also told him:

Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city.

After spending three nights in this penguins colony, Tobias finally managed to capture the love and comfort in this picture. Looking back at the feel of the picture, he further added:

During times like this, the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most.

Netizens can't stop gushing over this beautiful story and these heartwarming pictures:

Brought together by their grief, these love birds who find little joys in just holding each other's flippers, glaring at nature and just being next to each other inspires us to spend some quality time with our loved ones during the quarantine.