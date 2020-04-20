As I was scrolling through my Instagram, I bumped into a beautiful post by a wonderful photographer, Tobias Baumgaertner. The picture was of two widowed penguins comforting each other and looking at the Melbourne skyline.
View this post on Instagram
Pinguins Part 2. “... Love is the only game in which we win even when we lose” The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff. Pain has brought them together (see PART 1). I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it. It’s a privilege to truly love someone, paradisiacal when they love you back. 📸 @tobiasvisuals • (Even though it is very similar to the previous image I thought it’d be a pity to not share it with you guys)
In a heartfelt caption, Tobias told us the story of these fairy penguins who gaze the skyline for hours every day. He penned that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and so did the younger male on the left. A volunteer also told him:
Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city.
After spending three nights in this penguins colony, Tobias finally managed to capture the love and comfort in this picture. Looking back at the feel of the picture, he further added:
During times like this, the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most.
Netizens can't stop gushing over this beautiful story and these heartwarming pictures: