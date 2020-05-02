If there is one thing that you can bank on under the lockdown, it is that a family member will interrupt you the moment you go for a video conference call or live broadcast from your home.

Which is exactly what happened with meteorologist Paul Dellegatto during his live weather broadcast for Fox News 13.

Only, in his case, the interruption was more adorable than the actual broadcast because he was interrupted by his golden retriever Brody.

Paul, and the audience, watched as his dog Brody comfortably settled across the makeshift set.

The video, which was shared by Twitter user Andrew Feinberg, has since then won over the internet:

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

This is weirdly my favorite part of the video.



You don't truly love your pets if you don't have prominently displayed, framed pictures of them in your house pic.twitter.com/WptDYfPRIQ — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 30, 2020

Why have we been doing news any other way? What idiocy made us build sterile studios? I want to see everyone in their pajamas with their pets and a glass of wine telling me how stupid everything is. — Neffrophelicat (@BryanNeff) April 30, 2020

Brody should have his own segment. Y'all just cut to Brody for 2min/day report on what he's doing. "And now for a special report we cut to #Brody what's he doing?" "Taking a nap." "Awww..." One of his legs twitch. "What's Brody dreaming about?" "IDK." "...and now Sports!" — ZachsMind (@ZachsMind) May 1, 2020

We have no choice but to stan pic.twitter.com/PgaD9DZof2 — long time no seal (@HNSeal2) April 30, 2020

This is amazing! I can't decide if my favorite part is Brody's super close up shot, or the framed pic of him, portrait-style, on his dad's desk ❤️❤️ — BeeGeeCee (@smurfmonster) April 30, 2020

Best twitter content today!! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 30, 2020

We're all here for Pets Do The Weather - I speak on behalf of the entire British Isles! — Krys!a B (@DousedInPetrol) May 1, 2020

Don't know about cats, but it looks like it's raining dogs for sure!