No one here is a fan of working after a long weekend, let's face it. Even people who love their jobs. It's scientific - an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an external force. Similarly, an object not in motion remains motionless.

I am definitely the latter, and so are many others. Now, if you have been looking for motivation, or just anything to keep you going, here is a video of the tiniest kittens meeting the tiniest doggies for the first time.

Look at that!

Can you imagine? There is a thing like that! Tiny kittens meeting dogs for the first time. The video of this adorable meet is doing rounds on Twitter and people are understandably feeling very mushy.

Kittens meet puppies for the first time.. pic.twitter.com/1wCjgEXx01 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 3, 2022

The surge in serotonin is real and here are a few reactions to the video that we totally relate to.

I'm saving this clip for those blue moments when I need a lift. I'd highly recommend everyone does the same. https://t.co/jQVKLRHILi — NorthRoadCycles 💙 (@NorthRoadCycles) May 4, 2022

I saw this video just before therapy and now I’ll have nothing to talk about https://t.co/BuMpUICcsK — Nirali Shah (@nirali_ss) May 4, 2022

Good morning. I have the soul of a dog/pup... #realisation https://t.co/Lf7CisCiOU — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) May 4, 2022

This seems like an important film.. https://t.co/1acb7v7XC2 — Research C.D. Jackson on SPARTACUS 4 CIA in MEDIA (@DoItForMaMa) May 4, 2022

WhatsApp from my husband: “send me the puppies and kittens”. https://t.co/eN9CTJr0bs — Gili Bar-Hillel Semo (@gilibugg) May 4, 2022

I can sleep peacefully now 🥰 https://t.co/XVZnVQjHeL — Katherine (@kaaaaatherine) May 4, 2022

While we are on the topic, did you know watching cat videos lowers stress and there are very specific studies to prove the same?

If we want to better understand the effects the internet may have on us as individuals and on society, then researchers can’t ignore the Internet cats anymore.

I suppose everyone had guessed it already, though.