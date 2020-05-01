Cops and authorities across the country have been repeatedly asking citizens to maintain social distancing to curb coronavirus. Still, a lot of people are not taking this seriously.
But looks like understanding social distancing has been much easier for animals. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju just proved that with a picture of the same.
The picture shows how monkeys were sitting at a distance from each other in two rows on a highway while a man offers them bananas.
A perfect #SocialDistancing seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along Assam-Arunachal boundary. If we observe carefully, animals can teach us many vital lessons that we may have missed in the haste of our normal daily lives.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 28, 2020
(Picture taken by Arup Kalita, Tezpur) pic.twitter.com/5iIr8SELUz
This perfect example of social distancing was seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along the Assam-Arunachal boundary.
Twitter acknowledged this lesson from these animals.
A lesson to be learnt. We say humans are best living beings, but we are not. From this amazing picture one can judge who is the best , We or they? Thank you Sir for showing this very important picture. Thanks to Mr. Kalita for clicking this timely photograph.— Kalyan Boruah (@KalyanBoruah11) April 29, 2020
Those person who r not follow da social distance should learn from these animals— Tarh Boni (@TarhBoni) April 28, 2020
Sir great lesson for Social Distancing— प्रांजल अवस्थी (राष्ट्रभक्त) (@Pranjal35986136) April 28, 2020
Great and respect 🙏🏻❤️
Even the animals have understood #SocialDistancing @KirenRijiju— LaKsHyA (@LakshyaAdvani) April 28, 2020
Animals also understand the imp of social distancing bur we so called brainy creatures don't understand this simple thing— Sanyukta (@Sanyukta35) April 28, 2020
Sir Nature nd its created creatures r bydefault more intelligent nd understanding than we humans i feel so..Lovely Click— Sumit Raina (@sumitra71982027) April 28, 2020
Wow.. so nice to see... and then there are some humans who still dont understand what social distancing is and why it's necessary. Who still flout the rules and endanger the community and nation.— pranav jasani 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🦈🐬🐋🐳 (@pranavjasani) April 29, 2020
Even though this is purely coincidental, animals have understood the concept better than us humans.