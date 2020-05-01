Cops and authorities across the country have been repeatedly asking citizens to maintain social distancing to curb coronavirus. Still, a lot of people are not taking this seriously.   

But looks like understanding social distancing has been much easier for animals. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju just proved that with a picture of the same. 

The picture shows how monkeys were sitting at a distance from each other in two rows on a highway while a man offers them bananas.   

This perfect example of social distancing was seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along the Assam-Arunachal boundary. 

Twitter acknowledged this lesson from these animals. 

Even though this is purely coincidental, animals have understood the concept better than us humans. 