F-35B fighter jet in Kerala? When a British stealth jet made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram and decided to extend its stay, the internet did what it does best: turned it into meme gold. Let’s dive into the top reactions that had us all ROFL.

1. The ‘Kerala Tourism’s New Mascot’ Meme

Kerala Tourism’s social media game deserves a standing ovation. They shared an AI-generated pic of the F-35B chilling under coconut trees, giving Kerala a five-star rating and dropping hints that it doesn’t really wanna leave. The post went viral faster than you can say “God’s Own Country,” with desi netizens loving how the state used humor to attract even stealth jets as tourists. Talk about jugaad marketing at its legendary best.

2. The ‘OLX Jet for Sale’ Prank

Someone put up the F-35B on a marketplace (think OLX vibes), with features like “automatic parking, brand-new tyres, new battery, and an automatic gun for traffic violators.” Listed at a bargain-basement price of $4 million, this prank had people imagining the iconic “Jet for Sale” banner in Kerala’s classified ads.

3. The ‘Jet Enjoying Monsoon’ Meme

Rain, chai, and a fighter jet? Only in Kerala. Internet wizards gave us visuals of the F-35B wearing raincoats, sipping chai, and joining local festivals, basically living its best monsoon life. These memes blended our obsession with rains and “athithi devo bhava” hospitality, making the fighter jet look more like a tourist than a tactical aircraft. Who knew military hardware could vibe this hard?

4. The ‘Jet’s New Home’ Meme

What if the jet never leaves? That was the setup for a meme fest that imagined the F-35B getting an Aadhaar, learning Malayalam, and maybe even becoming a contestant on Bigg Boss Kerala. It’s desi humor at its warmest, showing how India can welcome anyone, be it NRIs, aliens, or multi-million-dollar fighter jets.

5. The ‘Jet’s Kerala Bucket List’ Meme

If the F-35B’s extended stay was a vacation, naturally it needed a bucket list. Netizens suggested everything from taking a shikara ride in Alleppey to catching a Kathakali show, and tasting the legendary Kerala sadya. It’s like the jet got the perfect itinerary, proving once again that when it comes to soft power, Kerala has no chill.