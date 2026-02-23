A small quarrel about particles released during AC fitting turned sharply bitter in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, and that’s the kind of ripple effect the capital usually goes through.

Residents from Arunachal Pradesh, three women, say that nearby occupants used offensive language tied to their origin, along with crude comments on gender lines. Tension built quickly once words were exchanged following the initial complaint about physical fragments falling near property. Accusations now include threats meant to unsettle, layered atop epithets considered deeply dehumanizing and the situation remains tense without resolution in sight.

On February 20 at approximately 3:30 pm, an event occurred that later attracted nationwide attention across the country once footage spread online.

Wait, How Did The Conflict Begun?

It was said by officers and those making the report that the trio of residents on the fourth level of a leased apartment in Malviya Nagar had arranged for electrical work tied to cooling equipment. While holes were being made for mounting the appliance, fragments and residue are believed to have dropped downward, landing either on the terrace or surface beneath.

The residence beneath belongs to Harsh Singh along with Ruby Jain, his spouse. Following the drop of debris, the couple started complaining, which was…fair. But then a quick turn of events happened that led to a massive upheaval no one could have imagined.

A woman said the dispute began over an electrician and debris. Reportedly studying for the UPSC exam, she mentioned that the mess was not intentional and they offered apologies right away.

“We apologised and explained it wasn’t intentional, but they kept hurling more insults at us,” she said.

She further explained the layout of the building, stating, “We live on the fourth floor, and they live on the first floor. We had called an electrician to install an air conditioner. As he had to drill a small hole to fit a box, some dust fell onto the balcony of the neighbours on the ground floor. It was a minor issue, but they began abusing our electrician.”

From Loose Materials To Loose Characters, WHAT?

Talks of loose building materials quickly turned into accusations of loose character, WHAT?

The exchange took a turn, yes, it was no longer about safety but about their origins instead. Speaking to PTI Videos, one of the women said, “Instead of talking about the main issue, they started targeting the Northeast. They kept saying that northeastern people are illiterate. We do ‘dhandhebazi’ (sex work) for Rs 500. They even threatened to beat me up.”

Repeated accusations labeled the women as “dhandhewali,” suggesting involvement in sex work for 500 rupees. Verbal remarks reportedly urged them to seek employment at a massage parlor under similar terms. They used derogatory language and included targeted insults tied directly to earnings of five hundred rupees.

A woman stated to journalists that the term “momo” had been used toward them, though linked to a well-known dish, it is commonly understood as an offensive label aimed at individuals from India’s northeastern regions.

A report indicates the woman said something clearly offensive after being challenged. Asked about his comments, one person heard her reply by suggesting they go sleep with him instead.

Another video segment reportedly captures the accused woman asserting social and economic superiority. She allegedly said, “Teri aukaat nahi hai… custom officer ka beta hai woh… politician ka beta hai.” This translates to, “You have no standards. He is the son of a custom officer… a politician’s son.”

Not only did the women say they were labeled “gutter-chaap,” but also described as coming from a region deemed “illiterate.”

Complainants Respond, “We Did Not Expect…”

In the video now gone viral, one of the women can be heard responding to the accusations. She said, “Everyone heard what you said about my image. You made false allegations that I drink alcohol. Go check my room if you find any bottles there.”

A surprise reaction came from the women upon hearing that the pair had contacted authorities about an issue deemed minor. Their account painted the situation as something hardly requiring intervention and it left them questioning how such a small incident led to official involvement. Only later did details emerge suggesting misunderstandings may have played a role.

“Since the dispute was minor, we did not expect them to call the police. But they did, and even got a case filed against us. The police came and noted our names, yet the couple continued hurling racial slurs at us in front of the officer,” one of them said.

Insistence on an official apology has risen from the heap of conflict now, given the comments targeted not just one individual, but they extended to everyone from the Northeastern region. The request follows clear statements about who was affected by what was said.

Police At Scene

A figure in uniform took control of the scene of conflict soon, visible in footage moving toward those involved.

The complaint has led to an FIR at Malviya Nagar station under BNS

Section 79 (word intended to insult a woman’s modesty)

Under subsection 351(2), causing fear through threats is classified as criminal intimidation

Section 3(5) (common intention)

Section 196 (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.)

Under Section 196, the law treats the act as one where arrest may happen without a warrant and yes, bail remains restricted under the court discretion when such charges apply.

Officials confirmed absence of bodily harm, but still, claims of emotional distress emerged from those involved.

The Accused’s Version

A statement came through Advocate Gaurav, acting for the pair, suggesting that online reactions have grown out of proportion, given the internet’s ripple effect, it’s not a shocker.

The footage shared widely omits the context behind, according to his statement.

The defence states cohabitation within one building occurred over an extended period and following the event, efforts toward resolution were made by both sides.

Later reports tell us more disturbing details, as a property agent notified the women they must leave the apartment in sixty days because repairs were scheduled.

One of them mentioned feeling cut off and disrespected within urban surroundings while another described exclusion amid hopes of building a life here.