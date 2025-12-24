Only a day after Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, another leading actor has stepped down from his upcoming film. Actor Akshaye Khanna, who was set to star in Drishyam 3, has reportedly exited the project.

Just yesterday, news emerged about a major roadblock in the much anticipated directorial return of Farhan Akhtar with Don 3, as Ranveer Singh decided to quit the venture. According to a source quoted in a report by Pinkvilla, the actor stepped down because he did not want to be seen in back to back gangster films. Now, another surprising development has surfaced with Akshaye Khanna walking out of his next venture.

According to a news report published by Bollywood Machine, Akshaye has withdrawn from the film Drishyam 3, a much-awaited sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Drishyam 2. The actor, who recently tasted immense success with Dhurandhar, has reportedly had a withdrawal due to some financial and creative differences with the producers.

The report claims that Akshaye demanded a substantial hike in his remuneration following the massive box office success of Dhurandhar(understandable). In addition to the financial disagreements, there were also demands for significant changes to his on screen portrayal in Drishyam 3, which reportedly led to friction even before production could begin.

Talks eventually reached a standstill, with neither party willing to compromise. As a result, Akshaye Khanna decided to walk away from the project.

While there has been no official confirmation from the actor or the makers regarding his departure, the news has already gained traction online, especially in the wake of Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3.

Speaking of Akshaye Khanna’s recent work, the actor has delivered a performance for the ages in the spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Akshaye plays the role of Rehman Dakait, a Baloch gang leader and founder of the Peoples Aman Committee. His portrayal has been widely praised, with many calling it one of the most defining performances of his career.