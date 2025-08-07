‘Dhadak 2’ hit the theaters with much anticipation, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri shining bright in the promos (and let’s be honest, our Insta feeds). But now that the box office numbers are rolling in, it’s giving more “rollercoaster rides at a local mela” than a smooth Shinkansen. If you thought this was going to be another record-buster romance, plot twist! Here’s a no-filter breakdown of everything that’s happened in the wild first week of ‘Dhadak 2.’

Image courtesy NDTV

1. The Opening Weekend: A Promising Start?

Friday came with popcorn and hope: Day 1 collections scored a decent ₹3.5 crore. Saturday brought a little upgrade at ₹3.75 crore, and Sunday’s “family outing dono sides ka” pushed it to ₹4.15 crore. That’s a total of ₹11.4 crore for the opening weekend. It looked like the audience was ready to ship Sid and Triptii’s chemistry! At this point, producers probably did a mini bhangra in their living rooms.

2. Midweek Slump: The Numbers Don’t Lie

And then…Monday happened, as it does. Numbers dipped to ₹1.35 crore, Tuesday tried for a comeback with ₹1.65 crore, but Wednesday was like “bhai, bas karo” at just ₹1 crore. So, by Day 6, collections hit ₹15 crore, and all that first weekend jazz kinda fizzled out. The weekday blues after all those popcorn-fueled highs? Relatable AF.

3. Audience Reactions: Mixed Bag of Emotions

The internet is a whole mood, and so were the reviews. People straight up raved about Siddhant and Triptii’s performances; they brought the feels and then some. But then you had the “Kya tha yeh remake?” squad, calling it an unworthy do-over, especially compared to the OG. Some praised the film’s touch on social issues, but others thought it needed less melodrama and more nuance, ya know?

Image courtesy Zoom TV

4. Competition and Market Dynamics: Tough Times Ahead

‘Dhadak 2’ isn’t the only one trying to get your ticket money; it’s got ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Saiyaara’ breathing down its neck. People are also maybe a smol bit tired of boy-meets-girl rewinds, and are craving something new (or at least meme-worthy, plz).

Image courtesy Times of India

5. The Road Ahead: Can ‘Dhadak 2’ Bounce Back?

Look, all hope isn’t lost yet! Bollywood history is full of movies that turned the tide with solid word-of-mouth (jugaad marketing FTW). Plus, there’s always the digital space; streaming platforms could give ‘Dhadak 2’ another chance to shine, minus box office pressure. End of the day: never say never (says every comeback story ever).

‘Dhadak 2’ has had its share of ups and downs in its first week. While the performances have garnered praise, the box office numbers tell a different story. What do you think? Will ‘Dhadak 2’ find its footing, or is it destined to be a fleeting memory?