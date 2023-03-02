If you have been active on social media recently, you would have noticed people sharing the best, worst, underrated, and overrated works of many artists and actors. This Twitter trend has given us some gems of responses. While some are understandable and are unanimous choices (remember how bad Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam was), there are some responses which are totally controversial.
Netizens shared their opinion not only about the works of actors in Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional cinema but also about movies by famous directors and even songs. We took a look at what Twitter had to say about these 10 personalities and the answers are quite telling.
You have to read these responses and see what’s brewing on Twitter for yourself.
1. A.R. Rahman
It was tough for people to list A.R. Rahman‘s worst work. In my opinion, his worst work doesn’t exist.
2. Shah Rukh Khan
Some users stated how Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was Shah Rukh Khan’s overrated movie.
3. Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh >>>
4. Amitabh Bachchan
This one was a tough call.
5. Deepika Padukone
Piku takes the cake!
6. Ranbir Kapoor
People had strong opinions about Brahmastra.
7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
How can we forget her Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan: I?
8. Salman Khan
People loved him in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
9. Shahid Kapoor
The less is said about Shaandaar, the better.
10. Akshay Kumar
You cannot imagine Hera Pheri without Akshay Kumar.
What other works would you add to this list?