Not all Bollywood celebrities can dance flawlessly. Some make the dance steps look mechanical and pretty much like a Zumba workout, while some dance so gracefully that you cannot help but gawk at them. Hrithik Roshan is someone who falls in the latter category.
We can all agree that Hrithik Roshan dances so skillfully and makes his steps look effortless that even if we try to replicate them we might end up getting muscle cramps. Recently, a Twitter user posted her observation when it came to Hrithik’s dance. Taking to Twitter a user, named Ankita Katiyar, tweeted “idk how to explain it but hrithik roshan is always dancing in italics font.” The video shows the actor dancing in Bang Bang with Katrina Kaif.
Take a look at the tweet here.
Ankita’s tweet blew up on Twitter and fetched over 774K views and more than 13K likes. Many agreed with her. It’s not clear if the user wanted to diss Hrithik’s move or praise him. Some users also shared the songs which substantiated the claim. Here’s what people had to say about it.
Hrithik Roshan just moves so fluidly that it’s actually difficult to describe his genius in words.
