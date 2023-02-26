Not all Bollywood celebrities can dance flawlessly. Some make the dance steps look mechanical and pretty much like a Zumba workout, while some dance so gracefully that you cannot help but gawk at them. Hrithik Roshan is someone who falls in the latter category.

We can all agree that Hrithik Roshan dances so skillfully and makes his steps look effortless that even if we try to replicate them we might end up getting muscle cramps. Recently, a Twitter user posted her observation when it came to Hrithik’s dance. Taking to Twitter a user, named Ankita Katiyar, tweeted “idk how to explain it but hrithik roshan is always dancing in italics font.” The video shows the actor dancing in Bang Bang with Katrina Kaif.

idk how to explain it but hrithik roshan is always dancing in italics font https://t.co/Bt0odqVj7v — Ankita (@SankiAnkita) February 22, 2023

Ankita’s tweet blew up on Twitter and fetched over 774K views and more than 13K likes. Many agreed with her. It’s not clear if the user wanted to diss Hrithik’s move or praise him. Some users also shared the songs which substantiated the claim. Here’s what people had to say about it.

more like a cursive font — you (@nothingassach) February 22, 2023

Dude is this sooo accurate. He dances a bit too…fluidly — Vish (@FallingIntoFilm) February 23, 2023

How do you guys can even imagine such funny things 😂. Now this is out of the box. — uᴉlǝl uᴉʌɐɹd (@PravinLelin) February 23, 2023

It's true!! I noticed that in Dhoom😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bGFD96xYJv — Joycelyn Ghansah (@jg_humanitarian) February 23, 2023

He is like water.. man be bending in multiple ways. https://t.co/KOn16SXB3p — 𝕐𝕠𝕘𝕖𝕤𝕙𝕙𝕙 ♡ (@yogeshhh_r) February 24, 2023

And what's so wrong in that? Bro moves like water. I haven't seen anyone dance as good as him in Bollywood at least https://t.co/bnmfeWKnOX — Pakin पाण्डेय की पत्नीᴬᵃʸᵘ ):) (@Sapphirebunny2) February 23, 2023

Something which I couldn't say into words and this person said it😂🙌 https://t.co/SbeqAf2agb — 𝙎𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙜 (@Inkslinger__) February 23, 2023

Hrithik Roshan just moves so fluidly that it’s actually difficult to describe his genius in words.

