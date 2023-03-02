Manoj Bajpayee, the actor who has blessed us with several stellar performances over the period of time, had humble beginnings, and there’s no secret about that.

Long before his success, he and Shah Rukh Khan were together at Barry John’s acting studio. And in an interview, the actor revealed how the latter was the one who introduced him to nightlife.

The actor mentioned that the badshaah of tinsel town took him to a nightclub and arranged a pair of shoes for him as he only had slippers with him.

“Woh bohot saal puraani baat hain. ‘Ghungroo’ karke ek nightclub hua karta tha, Delhi mein. Maine chappal pehen rakhi thi, sabse gareeb aadmi main hi tha. Kisi tarah se mere liye jooton ka intezam kiya gaya.”

He then mentioned how he experienced the nightlife for the first time and felt awkward.

"Fir uske baad main andar gaya. That was the first time I saw that life ki nightclub hota kya hain. Yeh log toh naach rahe the but I was in a corner, sipping on my wine."

Now that’s an interesting story we had no idea about!