Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) has always been a remarkable movie for me, and for a bunch of other 90s kids. The movie has the right concoction of drama and romance that makes a desi movie complete.

With his massive bloodshot eyes, which were always full of anger, and his strictness, he made us nervous but also made the movie what it is now – a cult.

Netflix’s The Romantics, the latest docuseries on YRF, revealed the character’s unfortunate past with a snippet from the movie’s original script.

The image of the script mentions that he was a farmer in Punjab, India. However, when his fields were destroyed during a flood, he, along with his then-pregnant wife, Lajwanti (Farida Jalal), flew to London, England.

In another snippet, the series mentioned how Simran’s (Kajol) introduction scene was a tad bit different than what was shown. In the scene, she had her head buried under the towel, taking steam from a bowl of hot water.

Later, she moves towards the window and as she opened it, a gush of wind blows her towel off. That’s when her face is revealed for the first time, in the movie.

Now, this is interesting!