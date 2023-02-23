As a desi kid, one of the most prominent memories I have of my childhood is reaching airports and train stations super early. Indian parents are undeniably efficient at catching trains and flights! It seems, that’s why this Tweet by actor Tillotama Shome has rekindled so many desis‘ memories of reaching airports 5-6 hours ahead of time.
As Indians, many of us can identify with the anxiousness of catching flights, and so the idea of reaching the airport early and being able to relax before boarding your flight is obviously a better choice.
Here’s how people have responded to her tweet. Many were also sad to read about the unkind behavior towards the family Tillotama wrote about.
Plus this tweet about the kindness @anshulguptaias1 received when he travelled is heartwarming AF.
And here’s how a few people defended the family that Shome mentioned in her Tweet and wondered why people didn’t view them with more compassion.
I once had to sprint back and forth between the baggage drop counter and security check because I didn’t have the time to take it easy and transfer a bottle of oil to my checked luggage. It was the most terrifying 10 minutes of my life. Definitely don’t recommend being late to the airport.