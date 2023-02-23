As a desi kid, one of the most prominent memories I have of my childhood is reaching airports and train stations super early. Indian parents are undeniably efficient at catching trains and flights! It seems, that’s why this Tweet by actor Tillotama Shome has rekindled so many desis‘ memories of reaching airports 5-6 hours ahead of time.

Saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport who had arrived 6 hours before their flights departure time. It was their first flight. In them, I saw me 23yrs ago, nervous and excited to sit in a plane to Venice for Monsoon wedding.I remember the kindness of strangers . — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Here’s how people have responded to her tweet. Many were also sad to read about the unkind behavior towards the family Tillotama wrote about.

I make it a point to reach the airport 3 to 3.5 hrs ahead after once nearly missing my flight due to sticking to the usual 1 hr window.

My husband says… If you have to sit and wait for the flight timing, better do it at the airport. — Garima Sharma (@GarimasriSharma) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Few days back i was travelling from Lucknow to Bhubaneswar via Kolkata, the person sitting beside me was flying for the very first time. His excitement was infectious(काश हम भी वैसे हो पाते), we spoke like mad during the whole flight🙏😄 — Saurabh Singh (@sonu175) February 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

How sad to lose that sense of wonder. We recently asked our driver to take us to the airport early. We were checked out of our accommodation. Changi airport has so much to see and do. We had waiter service in a restaurant we would otherwise have not enjoyed. Not rushed. Relaxed. — I Read Alot (@Fotografier) February 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

When I sat in a flight first time while going to join my job at L&T, the gentleman at window seat offered me his seat when he saw me trying to have look from window from my middle seat..a gesture one can never forget — anshulguptaias (@anshulguptaias1) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Same here. I was in the queue with my colleague to board a plane at Mumbai to fly to US for the first time. I excitedly asked my colleague "इसमें बैठने वाले हैं हम?", pointing to plane i cud see thru the glass. A gentleman turned behind and smiled at me. I was 22 at the time. — रोहन जाधव (@RohanJadhav1980) February 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

If you are in Delhi it is normal to go that early. Forget about making fun, you may miss your flight from Delhi if you are not atleast 3 1/2 hours before departure — Hetal Doshi (@HetalDo35931053) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Well, I still reach the airport 4-5 hours early so that I can chill there! 🙂 If it is Mumbai International airport, duh! I don’t mind reaching 6-7 hours early 🥰 — Shweta L (@24savannah_) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

my first international flight i sat at airport lounge for 1 hour just to observe what people were doing – what were they doing with luggage and what they were doing afterwards…totally understand… — JKGuy (@VishalGBhat) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

On my first flight experience, I thought I reached the airport 2hrs before boarding. But the security personnel corrected me that I reached 11hrs late actually 😭😭

It was my worst experience. — Sumit Paul (@imsumit87) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Those were the days when entire extended family would reach airport to see off!



My first was also at the age of 23 on the way to SFO. — Pointer (@Nagarik007) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I haven’t taken many flights yet and even i tend to reach atleast 3hours early 🥹🥹 — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I still reach at least 2.5 hrs prior to boarding time as do not like rushing, passing thru security I. A hurry — why ✋🏼 (@sanyalrajesh) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

6 hours is fine time to arrive. Sometimes you can do everything right and still be too late. — CWaltz (@CombustionWaltz) February 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Most of us try and be at the airport 3-4 hrs in advance to beat the long queues, better seats and ofcourse the dash to the lounge. .. — JayBee (@JaeyeB) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I do it all the time, for a buffet at the lounge and then work on my lappy. — Not a Bot (@uhaish) February 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

And here’s how a few people defended the family that Shome mentioned in her Tweet and wondered why people didn’t view them with more compassion.

Saammmeee, I was 24 when I boarded my first flight with my own money. I did feel intimidated as hell but yeah, it was a lifetime experience. Before mocking these people, (classist) people should see where they are coming from. — Mayank (@mayyankjha) February 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

if anyone made fun of me like that I'll get very anxious for sure. I'm such an overthinker I'll probably run that scenario in my head before falling asleep everyday. People need to be more kind — Pheebs⁠☆ (@browniexmas) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Literally hate the people who make fun of others like this , being humble is the least you can do — Ajinkya Paradkar (@Ajinkyaa_23) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter