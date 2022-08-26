Semester breaks are a time for students to apply for internships, explore opportunities, get industry experience and relax after the hectic exam phase (if they are left with any time, that is). They are surely not gonna achieve any of it if the semester break is just for one day. Confused? Well, according to Academic Calendar released by DU, students will be getting a sem break of one day. And the same was pointed out by a LinkedIn user.

And as you can guess, netizens are not particularly happy about it and also pointed out that DU is not the only one with inadequate sem breaks.

Same Yash, same.

The comments on this post highlight the abysmal condition of the education system in India. It's sad to see what our youth has to go through to gain education nowadays. A system that is in dire need of change.

Check Out | 14 Simple Ways To Make Money While Studying In College