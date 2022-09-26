Corporate gurus on LinkedIn often preach that a unique CV gives you an edge to get noticed for a job. It turns out, this woman took the advice seriously and sent her resume printed on a cake directly to Nike.

Karly Pavlinac Blackburn took to her LinkedIn and shared a detailed post on what prompted her to send her edible resume to Nike. She knew Nike was not hiring at the moment but “wanted to find some way for the team to know who I was”. She found out that the brand was having a huge celebration for Just Do It Day and what “better way than to send a cake to a big party.”

Source: Karly Pavlinac Blackburn’s LinkedIn

Karly instructed the delivery agent to deliver the cake to the party. The delivery agent made sure that the cake reached the right person. In her LinkedIn post, Karly thanked the agent who managed to get this done “all while having a sleeping child in one arm and a ½ sheet cake in the other.”

Source: Karly Pavlinac Blackburn’s LinkedIn

The post has gone viral on social media. Netizens are amused and also divided.

This woman sent Nike a cake with her resume on it to get hired pic.twitter.com/cU0bbC8pin — Shoshy Ciment (@ShoshanaCiment) September 21, 2022

Linkedin member posts a story on a convoluted, expensive and complex plan on how to get her resume seen by people at @Nike by printing her resume on her cake and having it delivered to them.@linkedin says they were inspired, and that's it.



That's the problem with Linkedin. pic.twitter.com/oDugrctX5g — EriktheRecruiter (@theghost3605) September 22, 2022

I just read a LinkedIn post so unhinged I don’t know what else to do but share the picture of a resume on a cake this lady sent to Nike pic.twitter.com/6M9baIUazr — dolly (@loather) September 21, 2022

i just saw the longest post i’ve ever seen about someone sending her resume to nike on a cake when and i hated every single word of it linkedin must be abolished — ab(courtney)d 🫠🤌🟥 (@academiuhhh) September 22, 2022

Creativity knows no bounds and Karly’s resume takes the cake.