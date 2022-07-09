Salary negotiations feel like the end of the world, it's like a 'jugal bandi' that the employee is meant to lose. I mean, it's almost impossible to settle on an offer that you we can 'happily' accept. It's like wanting a Goa trip and ending up in Mahabaleshwar. But, there has to be a solution, right? To get what you want, and deserve.

Nitish Yadav, a full stack developer made a post on LinkedIn that read - "Can I bring my mother to the salary negotiation call? She can definitely make a better deal." Jokes apart, this might actually work - moms know how to hype their kids like no one else does. They can literally sell our antics as skills. Clearly, LinkedIn does have everything we need, except of course, job offers.

People quite liked the 'idea' and the post went viral soon. And everyone seems to relate.

LinkedIn is like Rancho from 3 Idiots, it has more motivation quotes and ideas than actual motivational books do. And, they're usually so convincing, I can actually see someone (or myself) taking my mom for the salary negotiation.