Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of Britain, is almost a billionaire with a net worth twice that of King Charles. He and his wife, the tech heiress, Akshata Murthy have an estimated net worth of £730 million or $844 million, which is roughly twice that of Prince Charles’ personal worth of £370 million.

Today, we will have a look at the things that contribute to the net worth of the British PM, Rishi Sunak

1. Terrace House in London | ₹66 Crores

Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy own a 5 bedroom, 4 bathrooms, and 2 reception room house spreading over 4 floors worth ₹66 crores located in Central London. This house is located next to the official residence of the Prime Minister of Britain, Number 10 Downing Street.

GQ

2. Sea-facing penthouse in Santa Monica | ₹59.27 Crores

He also owns a sea-facing penthouse in Santa Monica, California, USA. This house, which is worth ₹59.27 crores, was one of the first houses the couple bought together.

3. Jaguar XJ L | ₹2 Crores

Rishi Sunak also owns a Jaguar XJ L, a 4-seater sedan that dorns up to a 5000 cc engine. This luxurious ride comes for around ₹2 crores.

4. Range Rover Sentinel | ₹3 Crores

Among his fleet of cars is also a Land Rover Range Rover Sentinel. It is modified with modern safety features like oxygen tanks, a sheet of Kevlar and Titanium for protection and more. Apart from this, Sunak also owns Land Rover Discovery and a Volkswagen Golf.

5. The Prime Minister’s Salary | ₹1.52 Crores

Since becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak will now be drawing a salary of $185,000 or ₹1.52 crores a year.

6. Yorkshire Manor House | ₹19 Crores

Rishi Sunak also owns a 19th-century mansion called the Yorkshire Manor House, which cost the couple around $2.3 million or ₹19 crores.

7. Murty’s Stake In Infosys

A major chunk of the couple’s wealth comes from Murthy’s 0.9% share in her father’s company, Infosys. Her stake is said to be worth $715 million or ₹6,802 crores. According to reports, Murthy minted more than ₹125 crores in dividends from Infosys in 2022.

