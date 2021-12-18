This Class 10 Quiz Is More Difficult Than The Actual Board Exams

10th board exams are a nightmare for many students. But is it really that difficult? Because we have a quiz with a higher difficulty level for you.

1. Who remarked “When France sneezes the rest of Europe catches cold”? Duke Henry IV Duke Metternich Wilhelm Albert None of these

2. Minerals are deposited and accumulated in the stratas of which of the following rocks? Sedimentary Igneous Metamorphic None of the above

3. For making cake, baking powder is taken. If at home your mother uses baking soda instead of baking powder, how will it affect the taste of cake? It will taste bitter. It will taste sweet. It will taste salty. Taste won't be affected.

4. A bag contains 5 red balls and some blue balls. If the probability of drawing a blue ball is double that of a red ball, find the number of blue balls in the bag. 2 20 10 5

5. Find the sum and product of the zeroes of the polynomial 4x2-7x. Sum = 7/4, Product = 1 Sum = 1, Product = 7/4 Sum = 7/4, Product = 0 Sum = Product = 1

6. Who wrote about the injustices of caste system in 'Gulamgiri'? Raja Rammohan Roy Bal Gangadhar Tilak Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay Jyotiba Phule

7. Who introduced hand-printing technology into Japan around 768-770 AD? Chinese travellers Chinese scholars Buddhist missionaries from China None of these

8. Which metal exists as liquid at room temperature and is obtained by heating its sulphide in the presence of air? Gallium Mercury Rubidium Gold

9. Name the energy currency in the living organisms. Mitochondria ATP Calories None of these