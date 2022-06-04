Finding a job is the most stressful thing ever. Long, tiring nights tossing and turning over whether you are embarking on the correct career path are inevitable. After all, you are only human. But to ease the process, this Twitter thread has some tips for you.
If you are looking for a job, open this:— Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) June 3, 2022
Check out the 7 tips:
1] Be Performance-driven over Degree driven— Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) June 3, 2022
No company ever pays you for degrees, it pays you for the ROI you bring.
If your current CTA is 8LPA, the company expects you to put in 10 LPA worth of work.
A college degree only makes you a trustworthy candidate.
2] Always know your strengths— Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) June 3, 2022
It’s human nature to look at your weaknesses, but being aware of your strengths is what makes you powerful.
It gives you clarity about what you deserve and what you can achieve. Hence, know your strengths before someone hires you.
3] Find your burning desire— Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) June 3, 2022
Find that one thing that makes you passionate about working.
Find one thing that excites you every morning. You get hired for your passion.
You get hired on the basis of your understanding.
4] Hard skill Vs Soft skill— Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) June 3, 2022
Many big companies focus more on Hard skills, but Soft skills contribute to your overall performance.
Make sure you strike the right balance between hard and soft skills.
5] Be persistent in your perusal— Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) June 3, 2022
If you find scope and passion in a field, go ahead and keep doing it till you make it big.
Persistence means, thriving in the one direction till you find your feet.
All you need to do is stay committed to your perusal.
6] Always pass on your learning— Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) June 3, 2022
Whether you are a student, an employee or the CEO of a company, do not hesitate to share your expertise with the world around you.
The chances are that your learning will mostly have something significant that can impact someone’s life.
7] You get hired for your work— Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) June 3, 2022
Recruiters always see your willingness towards the work, your passion for pursuing things, your long term vision.
It’s always your burning desire that stands you out from the crowd.
Throughout the rocky road to seek employment, it might often feel like there's no light at the end of the tunnel. You're going to get rejected, ghosted, and compelled to decline. What's important is that you never give up. Because remember, rejection is redirection.