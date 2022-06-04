Finding a job is the most stressful thing ever. Long, tiring nights tossing and turning over whether you are embarking on the correct career path are inevitable. After all, you are only human. But to ease the process, this Twitter thread has some tips for you.

If you are looking for a job, open this: — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) June 3, 2022

Check out the 7 tips:

1] Be Performance-driven over Degree driven



No company ever pays you for degrees, it pays you for the ROI you bring.



If your current CTA is 8LPA, the company expects you to put in 10 LPA worth of work.



2] Always know your strengths



It’s human nature to look at your weaknesses, but being aware of your strengths is what makes you powerful.



3] Find your burning desire



Find that one thing that makes you passionate about working.



Find one thing that excites you every morning. You get hired for your passion.



4] Hard skill Vs Soft skill



Many big companies focus more on Hard skills, but Soft skills contribute to your overall performance.



5] Be persistent in your perusal



If you find scope and passion in a field, go ahead and keep doing it till you make it big.



Persistence means, thriving in the one direction till you find your feet.



6] Always pass on your learning



Whether you are a student, an employee or the CEO of a company, do not hesitate to share your expertise with the world around you.



7] You get hired for your work



Recruiters always see your willingness towards the work, your passion for pursuing things, your long term vision.



Throughout the rocky road to seek employment, it might often feel like there's no light at the end of the tunnel. You're going to get rejected, ghosted, and compelled to decline. What's important is that you never give up. Because remember, rejection is redirection.