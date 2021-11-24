Entertainment

TRENDING
17 Of The Most Ignorant Statements Made By Bollywood Celebs That Had Us Facepalming, Hard
Akanksha Bhatia
Just now
|
5 min read
Here’s A List Of Most Confusing Movie Plots Ever, According To Twitter
Priya Hazra
Just now
|
3 min read
11 Indian Movies & Web Series Based On Real-Life Events That Kept Us Hooked In 2021
Meenu Katariya
Just now
|
6 min read
'Dhoom 2' Was One Of Bollywood's Better Heist Dramas That I'll Still Pay Money To Watch In Theatres
Srishti Magan
Just now
|
5 min read
Akshay Is Again Dating A 26-Year-Old In This Movie, Bollywood’s ‘Atrangi’ Trend Continues
Priya Hazra
Just now
|
3 min read
Andrew Garfield's Profound Take On Grief & Processing His Mother's Loss Has The Internet In Tears
Harshita Singh
Just now
|
4 min read
Amruta Subhash Has The Ability To Melt Into Each Role & We Hope B'wood Takes Bigger Risks With Her
Ira Shukla
Just now
|
4 min read
Let’s Face It, We Have Never Seen Anything Prettier Than Hrithik Roshan In Dhoom 2
Shikha Chandra
Just now
|
3 min read
We Stan Queen Priyanka Chopra For Owning Her Age Gap With Nick Jonas At The Family Roast
Akanksha Bhatia
Just now
|
3 min read
From Shahrukh Khan To Aamir, This Is How Urban Dictionary Defines Bollywood Celebs
Taniya Firoz Khan
Just now
|
3 min read
Twitter Is On Fire After Priyanka & The Jonas Family Delivered The Perfect Roast On Netflix
Harshita Singh
Just now
|
3 min read
Priyanka Chopra Roasts Nick Jonas On Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' Like A True Desi Girl
Srishti Magan
Just now
|
2 min read
