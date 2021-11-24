Categories

Our channels

View all

Entertainment

17 Of The Most Ignorant Statements Made By Bollywood Celebs That Had Us Facepalming, Hard
Entertainment

17 Of The Most Ignorant Statements Made By Bollywood Celebs That Had Us Facepalming, Hard

 Akanksha Bhatia
Just now |
Here’s A List Of Most Confusing Movie Plots Ever, According To Twitter
Entertainment

Here’s A List Of Most Confusing Movie Plots Ever, According To Twitter

 Priya Hazra
Just now |
11 Indian Movies & Web Series Based On Real-Life Events That Kept Us Hooked In 2021
Entertainment

11 Indian Movies & Web Series Based On Real-Life Events That Kept Us Hooked In 2021

 Meenu Katariya
Just now |
'Dhoom 2' Was One Of Bollywood's Better Heist Dramas That I'll Still Pay Money To Watch In Theatres
Entertainment

'Dhoom 2' Was One Of Bollywood's Better Heist Dramas That I'll Still Pay Money To Watch In Theatres

 Srishti Magan
Just now |
Akshay Is Again Dating A 26-Year-Old In This Movie, Bollywood’s ‘Atrangi’ Trend Continues
Entertainment

Akshay Is Again Dating A 26-Year-Old In This Movie, Bollywood’s ‘Atrangi’ Trend Continues

 Priya Hazra
Just now |
Andrew Garfield's Profound Take On Grief & Processing His Mother's Loss Has The Internet In Tears
Entertainment

Andrew Garfield's Profound Take On Grief & Processing His Mother's Loss Has The Internet In Tears

 Harshita Singh
Just now |
Amruta Subhash Has The Ability To Melt Into Each Role & We Hope B'wood Takes Bigger Risks With Her
Entertainment

Amruta Subhash Has The Ability To Melt Into Each Role & We Hope B'wood Takes Bigger Risks With Her

 Ira Shukla
Just now |
Let’s Face It, We Have Never Seen Anything Prettier Than Hrithik Roshan In Dhoom 2
Entertainment

Let’s Face It, We Have Never Seen Anything Prettier Than Hrithik Roshan In Dhoom 2

 Shikha Chandra
Just now |
We Stan Queen Priyanka Chopra For Owning Her Age Gap With Nick Jonas At The Family Roast
Entertainment

We Stan Queen Priyanka Chopra For Owning Her Age Gap With Nick Jonas At The Family Roast

 Akanksha Bhatia
Just now |
From Shahrukh Khan To Aamir, This Is How Urban Dictionary Defines Bollywood Celebs
Humor

From Shahrukh Khan To Aamir, This Is How Urban Dictionary Defines Bollywood Celebs

 Taniya Firoz Khan
Just now |
Twitter Is On Fire After Priyanka & The Jonas Family Delivered The Perfect Roast On Netflix
Entertainment

Twitter Is On Fire After Priyanka & The Jonas Family Delivered The Perfect Roast On Netflix

 Harshita Singh
Just now |
Priyanka Chopra Roasts Nick Jonas On Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' Like A True Desi Girl
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Roasts Nick Jonas On Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' Like A True Desi Girl

 Srishti Magan
Just now |