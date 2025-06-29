Diljit Dosanjh, the heartthrob of Punjabi music and cinema, is no stranger to serving up mega moments, on stage, on screen, and now, smack in the middle of a cross-border controversy. His latest film, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, has managed to stir the pot, blending the drama of Bollywood with the masaledaar twists of real-world politics. Honestly, this is one reel-life saga that’s got the whole nation (and its timelines) hooked. Grab your popcorn, because the drama’s real, and it’s spicy enough to make your WhatsApp family group explode.

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

The internet went “wtf” when ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ cast Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Diljit. Indian film bodies like AICWA went straight for the boycott card, accusing Diljit of bringing in “enemy nation talent” and turning the controversy into national news. Critics didn’t stop there; the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wanted to revoke Diljit’s Indian citizenship, which is next-level dramatic even by soap opera standards. Amid all this chaos, the film was released internationally on June 27, but not in India.

2. BJP’s Unexpected Cameo

Just when you thought the credits would roll, the BJP jumps into the frame with a plot twist. BJP national spokesperson R P Singh called the boycott demands against Diljit “shockingly disproportionate,” labelling the star a “national asset”. Singh amped up his support by reminding everyone that Diljit isn’t just making bangers, he’s repping Indian culture globally like a true desi swag ambassador. The BJP even chided film bodies for being OTT with their outrage.

3. The Industry’s Divided House

Nothing screams Bollywood drama like the industry turning into a Bigg Boss house. While some celebs pulled a classic “yeh sab doglapan hai,” others rallied behind Diljit. Director Imtiaz Ali publicly praised Diljit, calling him a true patriot who wears his love for India on his sleeve (and his Insta grid). Meanwhile, cine bodies like FWICE and AICWA kept banging the boycott-drum, demanding Diljit be “banned” and blacklisted.

4. The Financial Fallout

What happens to a movie that drops everywhere, except in its own home turf? Producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu declared a straight-up 40% revenue loss because ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ didn’t get an Indian release. The decision to keep the film exclusive to overseas markets meant not just empty theatres, but also major dhanda loss in box office earnings and audience reach.

Debates on nationalism, art, freedom, and who gets to tell our stories are heating up faster than a Twitter trend. So, what’s your take on this cinematic rollercoaster?