Prajakta Koli becomes the only Indian to feature on TIME100 Creators List, joins Jay Shetty, Charli D’Amelio

Prajakta Koli, aka MostlySane, just made history, and not the meh history that gave us homework during summer vacations. We’re talking about the flashbulb, global-stage, full-on rockstar variety. As the first Indian creator to land a spot on TIME’s inaugural TIME100 Creators List, Prajakta has officially leveled up. From cringe-relatable YouTube sketches to strutting on international red carpets, here’s a quick scroll through the epic milestones that put her at the top of the game.

Image courtesy: NDTV

1. Jugaad From RJ Dreams to YouTube Queen

Back in 2015, Prajakta was set on being the next big Radio Jockey, but destiny had other plans (and tbh, so did the algorithm gods). She pivoted to YouTube, launching ‘MostlySane’, and instantly became every millennial’s go-to for relatable content. Her sketches are that mirchi on boring dal chawal, and with over 7 million subscribers and 8 million Insta fam.

2. Apna Time Aayega: Entering Mainstream Madness

It wasn’t long before Bollywood came knocking. We first saw Prajakta in the powerful short film ‘Khayali Pulao’, and then she took the OTT world by storm as Dimple in Netflix’s ‘Mismatched’ (three seasons strong, no big deal). From ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ to ‘Neeyat’, she showed that digital kids aren’t just here to break the Internet, they’re here to break into the big screen, too.

3. Dil Se: Using Her Platform for Good

Behind all the memes and madness is a heart that’s genuinely committed to change. Prajakta became UNDP India’s first-ever Youth Climate Champion in 2022 and was a key face in the ‘She Creates Change’ series, which scooped up the People’s Voice Award at the 2025 Webby Awards. She’s been vocal about mental health and body positivity, proof that ‘influence’ can mean something.

4. Multi-Talented AF: Now, She’s a Novelist Too

Because one career isn’t enough (apparently), Prajakta dropped her debut novel ‘Too Good To Be True’ in 2024. Clearly, it was, because the book snagged the Amazon India Popular Choice Debut Book Award the very next year. Multi-hyphenate vibes, anyone?

5. Desi Girl, Global Stage: The TIME100 Creators List Moment

Prajakta is joining global legends like Jay Shetty and Charli D’Amelio on the TIME100 Creators List. She’s not just representing Indian creators; she’s rewriting what’s possible for every up-and-coming content kid with a tripod and a dream. Full-on international energy, but always with that desi swag.

Image courtesy: Mint

Conclusion: Turning Vibes Into Victory

From shooting sketches in her bedroom to slaying red carpets at international galas, Prajakta Koli’s story is all about authenticity, hustle, and never letting go of your ‘dil se’ core. She proves every day that apna time doesn’t just come, it’s created, one brave leap at a time. What’s your favourite Prajakta moment?

Image courtesy: TIME