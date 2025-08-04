Prince Harry punched Prince Andrew over Meghan Markle remark, new book claims

So, the latest royal drama has all the makings of a Netflix mini-series: Allegedly, Prince Harry threw punches at Prince Andrew after some seriously shady comments about Meghan Markle. Wait, what? Did we just stumble onto the Queen’s secret WWE match card? Before we start imagining Prince Harry with a steel chair, let’s untangle what’s fact, what’s fiction, and why everyone’s losing their collective chill over this.

Image courtesy: Us Weekly

1. The Royal Boxing Day: True Crime or Tabloid Timepass?

Historian Andrew Lownie’s new book, entitled The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims Prince Andrew called Meghan an “opportunist” at a 2013 family gathering and got what every Twitter troll fears, a punch in the nose from Prince Harry. The book says “punches were thrown,” and Andrew left with a bloody nose, as if someone mixed up Coronation Street with The Crown. But let’s remember, Harry’s spokesperson didn’t just call bluff; he brought the receipts, denying that any fight or nasty comments ever happened.

2. Check the Source, Yaar: How Trustworthy Is This Royal Tea?

Andrew Lownie is no random internet uncle; he’s a respected historian with a knack for royal exposés. Still, the man straight-up admitted he didn’t bother asking Harry or Meghan’s crew for their side before dropping the book. Even his publisher was like, “Chill, it’s fine, no need for fact-checking homework.” Not exactly journalism goals, right?

3. Royals vs. Reality TV: Why We’re So Invested In Their Drama

Let’s be honest, royal family fights are like the original Bigg Boss: secret alliances, awkward family gatherings, and explosive reveals. From King Edward VIII peacing out for love to Didi Diana dropping those iconic truth bombs, we can’t look away. Add media fuel to this never-ending bonfire, and suddenly everyone’s hunting for drama like they’re at a family wedding after-party, kya scene hai!

Image courtesy: WWD

4. Rumors Gone Wild: When Gossip Actually Hurts

From WhatsApp forwards to tabloid headlines, we know how fast rumors grow legs and sprint faster than Usain Bolt. But when you’re part of the most famous family on earth, “he said, she said” becomes global news. Fake news like this does actual damage, relationships fractured, trust broken, reputations trashed. Even people with actual crowns aren’t immune from getting trolled by their own family group chats.

Image courtesy: OK Magazine

5. Moral of the Story: Watch With Popcorn, But Don’t Swallow Everything Whole

As much as we love a juicy story, sometimes the truth is more “bore” than bombshell. These punch-up claims make for masaledar headlines, but unless Lownie drops CCTV footage, a pinch of salt is mandatory. Maybe the real action is best left to episodes of The Crown instead of turning every royal scoff into a street fight.

In the end, royal rumors are just that, rumors. But let’s be real: watching the Windsors squabble from afar is the ultimate guilty pleasure. Tell us, would you buy a ticket to the Royal Rumble or are you team “Bas karo, yaar”?