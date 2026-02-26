So Jeffrey, we meet again!

A series of disturbing pictures of the lavish apartment of sex offender and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Paris has the internet in a chokehold, and nah, not the good kind!

The pictures show 18 rooms of the grand apartment located at 66 Avenue Foch, one of the most sought after addresses in Paris. They were taken by the French police in 2019, and have just been published by the newspaper Le Parisien, following a visit to the site in France. It is many years since Epstein was found dead in his prison cell, and the fact that the property in France is still causing such distress shows just how long the paedophile ring he was involved with has had a hold on society.

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein purchased the five-bedroom Paris apartment in 2001 as part of his worldwide portfolio of homes which also included residences in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Paris apartment has now caught the attention of French prosecutors who are re-examining all of Epstein’s European properties as part of a new investigation into alleged crimes of human trafficking and money laundering.

A Red-Lit Interior Is Plain Creepy

These images show the rooms of the apartment flooded with red, orange and pink light! Creepy, we must address, but that’s just the tip of the crazy iceberg.

One of the “red rooms” has a massage table in the center of the room, with very low lighting. Sex toys were found in numerous drawers in this room and many photographs of completely naked and semi naked women were taped to the walls of the room. Frankly, not surprised but definitely icked out! One of the photographs had Epstein lying with two topless women.

Sex activities allegedly linked to child abuse networks believed to be linked to the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile ring may have taken place in some of the rooms at the mansion on the Champs-Elysees, investigators believe.

The extraordinary claim was made after police found a ‘sex chamber’ and 260 videos and images depicting children being molested at the luxury property.

The “Chinese Room,” The Rotunda, and The Study

Journalists who have studied police photos of the apartment taken for evidential purposes show one room as being called the “Chinese room” with wallpaper featuring dragons and portraits of Chinese emperors on the walls. They also show the circular rotunda looking out onto the Arc de Triomphe, where a bearskin rug covers the floor beneath tall windows.

It was discovered that the owner had converted another room in the building into a red-leather study. The presence of a sauna and gym further supports the idea that Mr. Jeffrey wanted to create more than just a house, but also some sort of private retreat.

Wait…Did it have a den too?

The den on the inside of the house is part of the overall bizarre decoration of the house, and tips the crazy by a bit more. There are photographs of a stuffed elephant calf, a vulture, mounted antelope horns and ram horns on the walls and the furniture is upholstered in fake tiger skin.

Link to Jean-Luc Brunel and French Investigations

French police released these images of the apartment during a raid in 2019 as part of an investigation into Jean-Luc Brunel, a modeling agent and a close friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Brunel was charged with the rape of a minor and with trafficking women and girls. He died in a Paris prison cell in 2022 while under investigation ahead of his trial.

French authorities have now reopened two major probes:

A human trafficking investigation

A financial crimes investigation

Prosecutors began Monday to sort through hundreds of documents including emails, financial records and flight logs made public by the U.S. Department of Justice. Meanwhile advocacy groups in France handed over complaints from several alleged victims of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who they say were assaulted during his repeated trips to France.

This apartment was sold in 2022 for more than $10 million. We have lost all hope in world and humanity, what about you, mate?

The Conspiracy Theories That Continue to Circulate

Jeffrey is caught in a web of rumours, conspiracy theories and threads that find you on a lonely boring afternoon, and before you know, you’re down the rabbit hole.

Below are four of the most widely discussed theories:

1. The “Epstein Is Alive” and Fortnite Account Claim

It started as usual with a claim that there is proof that the man in the videos is alive and faked his own death in his jail cell in 2019. But this time, the proof is supposedly found in a Fortnite account called “littlestjeff1”. A number of people have noted that “littlestjeff1” is also the username for the email address listed in one of the court documents, and that the account has been active and playing the game for years after his supposed death???

2. The Simpsons “Predicted” Epstein

An old 2000 episode of The Simpsons that only surfaced online this week has started to make waves on social media as it has come to light that the title of the episode is hilariously titled “The Computer Wore Menace Shoes.” The 21 year old show features Homer Simpson being stranded on a Sex Island with all of the elite power figures in the world. Hmm, sounds like the plot of Jeffrey’s life!

3. SpongeBob, Nickelodeon, and Symbolism Claims

SpongeBob SquarePants is the latest TV show to be accused of being connected to pedophile rings. The absurd claims have been circulating on social media, with some people claiming that the animated children’s show was made to brainwash children on the Epstein Island for some “pedo entertainment.”

Okay, time to tip down the crazy, Internet! 😭

The pirate character in the frame talks directly to the children.

The theme song lyric “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?”

The nickelodeon logo that legit looks like an island!!!

4. The “Super DNA” or “Baby Ranch” Ambition

One of the more discussed and bizarre aspects of the Epstein saga is his supposed interest in genetics and human reproduction.

According to reports, Epstein said that he wanted to have sex with untold numbers of women in order to release his sperm all over the world so that he could “seeds the human race” with a new breed of superbabies. In order to make that happen, he intended to use his 8,300-acre New Mexico property Zorro Ranch, where he could carry out his plans. His stated intention was to “seed the human race” with his DNA.

Ye kahan aa gaye hum, Jeffrey ke saath saath chalte hai?