Nine killed as vehicles plunge into river after Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara

Image courtesy: Hindustan Times



So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

It was just another hectic morning on the Gambhira Bridge, until it wasn’t. The 40-year-old structure suddenly gave way, sending at least four vehicles straight into the river. Chaos erupted; rescue teams, including the NDRF, scrambled to the scene. As heart-breaking visuals emerged, all of India tuned in, anger mounting as details trickled out.





A Bridge Too Old? The Age Factor

The Gambhira Bridge was basically the infrastructure equivalent of a vintage ambassador car, classic, but you’d think twice before taking it on a road trip. Built in 1985, the bridge had survived four decades, outliving its best-before date. Sure, there were regular maintenance checks, but warnings about its condition had been floating around since 2017, especially about heavy trucks testing its limits. Sometimes, old is gold… but not when it’s holding up your daily commute over a river.

