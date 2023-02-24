Last night India was close to getting to the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup but they fell short of five runs. Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, was visibly upset by how the match panned out and the moment former India skipper Anjum Chopra came to her and hugged her, she broke down.
Reportedly, Harmanpreet Kaur was suffering from fever and was admitted to a hospital before the match. But she still showed up to give her best. The skipper even flung her bat in disappointment when she was run out.
This moment between Kaur and Chopra was just real and raw emotions. Anjum Chopra consoled Harmanpreet Kaur. ICC shared a video of the women sharing an emotional moment.
I can understand what she was going through. It was a player-to-player moment with her. We were just trying to lessen our sorrows by sharing themAnjum Chopra
While many were saddened by the loss against Australia, India’s spectacular performance and Harmanpreet’s spirit won everyone’s hearts. Here’s what people had to say.
The Indian Women’s Cricket Team might have lost the match but they won hearts.
