Last night India was close to getting to the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup but they fell short of five runs. Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, was visibly upset by how the match panned out and the moment former India skipper Anjum Chopra came to her and hugged her, she broke down.

Reportedly, Harmanpreet Kaur was suffering from fever and was admitted to a hospital before the match. But she still showed up to give her best. The skipper even flung her bat in disappointment when she was run out.

This moment between Kaur and Chopra was just real and raw emotions. Anjum Chopra consoled Harmanpreet Kaur. ICC shared a video of the women sharing an emotional moment.

Take a look at the video here.

I can understand what she was going through. It was a player-to-player moment with her. We were just trying to lessen our sorrows by sharing them Anjum Chopra

While many were saddened by the loss against Australia, India’s spectacular performance and Harmanpreet’s spirit won everyone’s hearts. Here’s what people had to say.

From being unwell and in hospital yesterday to not just playing but showing so much of passion, grit & gusto today, Harmanpreet Kaur is truly a once in a generation player#T20WorldCup — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) February 23, 2023

What a heart touching picture – Anjum Chopra consoled Harmanpreet Kaur after a tough defeat in the Semi Finals. pic.twitter.com/XXIvy7MlKY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 24, 2023

Literally gave her everything..feel for her that others didn't step up once again 💔 https://t.co/SKMiAwfU2V — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) February 24, 2023

Just watched Harmanpreet Kaur's post match press conference & her composure in the face of some silly questions is admirable



Especially after a loss like that#T20WorldCup — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) February 24, 2023

This video is so heart wrenching , first time saw Anjum Chopra so emotional, almost crying and Kaur was inconsolable. 💔 https://t.co/fzMYvvZqJn — mon (@4sacinom) February 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Why It's always her!. The way she cried when Anjum Chopra hugged her 😭.

She rarely breaks down but if she is then it must have affected her so much. And it's affecting me now!.

I am glad I stan and love you Harman.❤

I got your back skipper.#HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/Bp1kD3NLmS — Shivi. (@Harman_stan) February 24, 2023

Harmanpreet kaur has played one of the most iconic knocks of all time in cricket history with a dislocated finger and people here talking about her commitment to the game lol look at yourself in the mirror you piece of shit — s (@_sectumsempra18) February 23, 2023

Dear Indian cricket team – we are super proud of you 😉 you gave it your best and we know that – basssss aur kuch nai 😉 dearest #HarmanpreetKaur u don’t need to wear shades to hide your tears cause all of your are our ⭐️ aaj haare kal jeetenge ♥️♥️ @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen https://t.co/vtDSwlmtvX — ginnie (@rjginnie) February 24, 2023

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team might have lost the match but they won hearts.

