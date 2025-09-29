IND vs PAK live score searches were popping off, group chats were chaos, and all of us were waiting for that Insta-perfect trophy lift. And then, plot twist! Team India wins big in Dubai, but lowkey protests and ” nopes” out of picking up the Asia Cup trophy from ACC president (and Pakistan’s interior minister) Mohsin Naqvi. Presentation ceremony? If you’ve ever raged in Mario Kart because the trophy just ~didn’t exist~, you already know the vibe.

Image courtesy Indian Express

1) The One With The ‘Who Hands The Trophy?’ Standoff

Because cricket needs drama, not just dot balls. Word on the street (and by street, we mean newsrooms) was that Team India wasn’t cool with sharing stage time with Naqvi, echoing the “no handshake” mood from earlier in the tournament. After the match, TOI reported that Naqvi was just not budging, insisted on presenting, alternatives were rejected, and the trophy legit disappeared from the scene. This sparked the now-iconic imaginary trophy group photo, because jugaad > politics. The BCCI didn’t just let it go; formal protests to cricket overlords are incoming.

Image courtesy Times of India

2) Numbers, But Make Them Satisfying

This wasn’t just cricket; this was peak masala content. India beat Pakistan not once, not twice, but thrice, THRICE!—in three Sundays this Asia Cup, sealing the trophy for the ninth time. Pakistan went from 113/1 to 146 all out, a textbook collapse, while India shrugged off a scary 20/3 start to win with two balls to spare, all thanks to Tilak Varma’s 69* not out and seriously clutch cameos. Basically, meme stats for the ages: from “lag gayi” to “leh, jeet gaye!” in 10 overs flat.

3) Who Said What: Quotes Fueling The Fire

Suryakumar Yadav called out the chaos, saying India was “denied” the trophy, and the boys picked unity over optics. The BCCI secretary straight-up called the act of whisking away the trophy unsportsmanlike and flagged it officially. None of this was out of the blue; pre-match reports were already setting up the “no trophy from Naqvi” scene.

4) Internet Meltdown: Memes, Mock Trophies, And That ‘Imaginary Lift’ Photo-Op

If the cricket was spicy, social media made it chakhna-level viral. Clips of players ‘lifting’ the invisible trophy did rounds faster than Pakistan’s batting collapse, and meme-makers were on a roll. The timeline saw everything from “boycott” jokes to poetically savage banter!

Image courtesy Deccan Chronicle

5) What Happens Next: ACC, ICC, And The ‘Protocol Playbook’

Now for the aunties-and-uncles-in-the-meeting-room update: As of posting, the ACC hadn’t dished out a detailed public explanation, while the BCCI was readying emails, PDFs, and, let’s be real, a lot of side-eyes. If this déjà vu feels strong, that’s ‘cause schedule wars and admin tangles have already given us drama earlier this year. Will there be a secret rulebook drop or just more epic memes? Time will tell.

Which side are you on: “no compromise on principles” or “chill, just lift it yaar”?