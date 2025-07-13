India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 1 Highlights: Ayush Mhatre’s Century Leads the Charge

Cricket fans, ready for some goosebumps moments? Day 1 of the India U19 vs England U19 Test served up a highlight reel straight out of a cricket lover’s wildest dreams. Skipper Ayush Mhatre decided to silence the haters in style, England dropped more than just the ball, and India’s youngsters put up a show that would make even the ICC proud. Let’s break down all the drama, match highlights, squad goals, and those crucial “yaar, catch pakad le!” moments.

1. Ayush Mhatre’s Stellar Century: The Comeback Kid We Needed

Just when the pressure was on, Ayush Mhatre hit back with a banger, 102 off just 115 balls, smashing 14 fours and 2 sixes. The best part? He brought up his ton in true filmy style, lofting Archie Vaughan (yes, the son of Michael Vaughan!) for a boundary just like in the movies. Mhatre’s knock wasn’t just about the runs, it was about bouncing back from a lull in the ODI series, talk about perfect main character energy!

Image courtesy sports.ndtv.com

2. Vihaan Malhotra Holds It Down: The Perfect Partner In Crime

Every hero needs a reliable sidekick, and Vihaan Malhotra delivered. He crafted a composed 67, hitting 7 boundaries and keeping the cool intact when wickets could’ve tumbled like dominoes. His 173-run second-wicket partnership with Mhatre was a chef’s kiss for team spirit and yaari dosti, laying a solid foundation for the batting fireworks to follow.

3. Kundu & Kumar’s Middle-Order Mayhem: Certified RCB Mode

The middle order didn’t come to play, they came to slay! Abhigyan Kundu smashed a quickfire 90 off 95 balls, while Rahul Kumar wasn’t far behind with 85 off just 81. Their 179-run stand for the fifth wicket came at lightning pace, like someone hit the turbo button on their PlayStation controllers and England just stood and watched. Momentum? More like mayhem!

4. England’s Butterfinger Blues: The Baap Of All What-Ifs

Fielders had a nightmare, dropping four crucial catches, including twice giving Mhatre a literal ‘life line’. These slip-ups let India’s batters extend their DJ waale performances, building fat partnerships that left England’s bowlers with major FOMO and English fans screaming, ‘Bas karo, yaar!’. Moral of the story: Never let a chance slip, especially not when Mhatre’s at the crease!

5. Archie Vaughan’s Rollercoaster Ride: Talent Hai Bhai, But Consistency Needed

Young Archie Vaughan had everyone’s attention (genetics, anyone?), and while he did snap up 2 wickets, including our hero Mhatre, he bled 108 runs in 17 overs. Showed flashes of genius, but consistency is the key. Don’t worry, Archie, legends are made from messy days, too!

Image courtesy espncricinfo.com

With India U19 flexing on 450/7 by stumps, the first Youth Test at Kent Cricket Ground is shaping up for a thriller finish. Will England pull off a comeback worthy of a docu-series, or are we looking at a clean sweep by the Desi teens?

Image courtesy kentcricket.co.uk