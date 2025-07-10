India women’s cricket team has just pulled off a dhamakedar feat, clinching their first-ever T20I series win against England on their home turf. If you’re still doing the bhangra in your living room, you’re not alone! Our girls just rewrote the history books, and it’s the kind of news that makes you want to send ladoos to everyone in your neighbourhood. Let’s break down the top moments that led to this epic victory.

1. Smriti Mandhana’s Record-Breaking Century: Queen Things Only

Smriti Mandhana didn’t just walk onto the pitch; she moonwalked her way to a legendary 112 off 62 balls in the first T20I. She’s now the first Indian woman to score a century in all formats, talk about main character energy! Her batting masterclass launched India to a massive 210/5, leaving England’s bowlers searching for their WiFi signal. If anyone had doubts about Smriti’s GOAT status, consider them sorted.

Image courtesy: Firstpost

2. Shree Charani’s Dream Debut: New Kid, Big Vibes

Debut jitters? Not on Shree Charani’s watch. The 20-year-old spinner pulled off a 4/12 spell, leaving the England batting lineup looking like they’d seen a ghost in Manchester. Wickets fell, restricting England to just 113 and sealing a 97-run win for India. For a debut, this was straight out of a Bollywood underdog script, and we’re here for it.

3. Radha Yadav’s Spin Magic: Silent Assassin FTW

Radha Yadav’s 2/15 spell in the fourth T20I completely choked England’s middle order, proving once again that she’s the spine of India’s bowling attack. Just pure, icy brilliance every single one over. Trust Radha to keep things cool when it gets hot!

4. Shafali Verma’s Explosive Starts: KABOOM!

Shafali Verma only knows one gear, full throttle. With a quickfire 31 off 19 in the crunch match, her bat’s basically a firecracker factory. She and Mandhana made opening partnerships look like an easy Sunday brunch, putting India on a path of total domination. If you blinked during her innings, you probably missed a boundary!

Image courtesy: News18

5. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Leadership: Sherni In Charge

Call her captain, call her sherni, just don’t call her ordinary. Harmanpreet Kaur led the team to this historic win with her signature calm and gutsy moves, think Sholay’s Jai, but with more strategy and less shotgun. Her tactical gameplay, clutch runs, and unwavering confidence inspired the squad to take that giant leap. This wasn’t just a win; it was Kaur’s power in action.

Image courtesy: Forbes India

This series win isn’t just a stat in a dusty almanac; it’s a loud, proud statement from Indian women’s cricket. Our girls have shown the world they’re here to slay, and honestly, we couldn’t be prouder.