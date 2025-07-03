IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day One, Edgbaston: With grit and wit, captain Shubman Gill keeps India’s ship afloat through rough seas

Shubman Gill’s century at Edgbaston wasn’t just another Friday flex; it was a full-on “how to adult” masterclass. Imagine batting under storm clouds, the English quicks in full beast mode, and the captain’s armband pressing on your sleeve, it’s straight out of a Bollywood underdog script! But Gill? He just calmly pressed pause on chaos and dropped a bombshell innings, announcing, “I’m built different.” Let’s break down how our Captain Cool turned the scoreboard into his paint canvas on Day 1.

1. The Art of Patience: Gill’s Gritty Century

Bhai, in the age of T20 dopamine, Gill decided to rock the classic Test template, slow, steady, and savagely efficient. He took 199 balls to reach his seventh Test ton, the slowest of his career, but honestly? It was exactly what the doctor ordered for India. Gill dug in for 216 balls, unbeaten at 114, weathering a tricky pitch and some full-paisaa-vasool English swing.

2. Captain Cool: Leading by Example

Under pressure, some melt like butter in Delhi summers, but Gill? Total ice. This was his second century on the bounce as captain, joining a pretty exclusive Indian club. Even after early wickets fell, our lad didn’t flinch. His calm-as-doodh-dahi composure made the whole team chill and trust the process. Gill’s vibe on the field? Supreme “Chill maaro, I’ve got this” energy.

3. The Jaiswal-Gill Show: A Partnership to Remember

If Batman has Robin, Gill found his Jaiswal. Their partnership turned England’s bowling plan into total bakwas. Jaiswal’s 87 was as filmy as an SRK entry, just short of a century, but the knock paired perfectly with Gill’s anchoring to frustrate every English bowler in sight. Together, they played smart, swapping strikes, dodging trouble, and making it look like a long Instagram Live sesh nobody wanted to end.

4. Social Media Reacts: Fans Hail Gill’s Masterclass

When Gill plays like a boss, the internet goes into “OMG” mode. Fans hailed him as ‘like a monk in meditation, pure, calm and divine’. Twitter was flooded with memes, some called him the next Rahul Dravid, others just dropped fire emojis, and unfiltered love. Gill’s zen batting turned regular test cricket feels into full-on mood boards for Monday motivation.