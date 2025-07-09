‘Let the legends keep the big scores’: Wiaan Mulder explains why he declared on 367 instead of chasing Brian Lara’s record

Cricket fans, imagine this: you’re standing just 33 runs away from cricketing immortality. Your name’s ready to light up record books, your notifications are probably blowing up, and yet, you say, “Nahi yaar, I’m good.” Sounds like the setup to some ad, but nope! This is exactly what South Africa’s stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder pulled off, leaving the whole internet spinning like a googly. Let’s break down why this moment is peak “plot twist” in the cricketing universe.

1. So, Here’s What Went Down

Wiaan Mulder was absolutely bossing it, 367 not out at lunch on Day 2 against Zimbabwe. The only thing standing between him and Brian Lara’s iconic 400* record was, well, himself. But instead of pushing on, he declared the innings, straight-up opting out from blasting past a once-in-a-lifetime milestone like this. It’s like being at the edge of a paratha and saying, “No more butter, thanks.”

2. Mulder’s Take: Respect Over Records

Why, Mulder, why? The man himself says it’s all about the izzat. “Brian Lara is a legend… for someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special,” Mulder explained, radiating pure cricketing sanskaar here. He even checked with coach Shukri Conrad, who basically handed him the green flag for this respectful flex. Who knew cricket’s biggest showdown this year would be ‘Mulder vs. Breaking the Internet with Good Vibes’?

3. Netizens React: From ‘Selfless’ to ‘Why, Man?’

Twitter (sorry, X?) did what it does best: serve up everything from slow claps to spicy memes. Some fans called Mulder the “real MVP”, putting the team above his own history book entry as shown here. Others? Let’s just say, they’re probably still typing angry WhatsApp forwards, basically going, “Ek chance toh banta hai, boss!”.

4. Historical Echoes: Déjà Vu in Cricket

But hold up, this isn’t the first time a cricketer’s played the ‘thanks, but no thanks’ card with history. Back in 1998, Aussie captain Mark Taylor declared on exactly 334*, matching Don Bradman but resisting the urge to one-up The Don. Turns out, this ‘respect the legends’ playbook is a whole sub-genre in cricket, and it always triggers the “team vs. milestones” debate. Nostalgia, anyone? Cue dramatic background score.

In a world obsessed with records and personal glory, Wiaan Mulder’s move is that rare mic drop for sportsmanship and pure class.