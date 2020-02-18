They have made you laugh.

They have tickled your taste buds.

They have taught you crazy facts (mainly just Arushi, who am I kidding).

And now, they are ready to meet you guys, to return all the love and support you have been offering them for years.

Yes, all your favourite Ok Tested anchors are going to be at the Unplugged Courtyard, Gurgaon on February 23 for a Fan Meet which is going to be more than just shaking hands and taking selfies.

The team has planned an evening where you will have a chance to partner with your favourite anchors for fun games and challenges.

This includes challenges like 'Science vs Arts', 'Who knows the anchors better?' and 'Who can finish the pizza fastest?'.

So if you ever thought you could finish those platters faster than our anchors, this is your chance to put yourself to test.

And if you have it in you to revive the fortunes of team commerce, this is the perfect opportunity to do that (bechare kab takk tiger eye pe depend karenge?).

All you have to do is register yourself. Watch this space for more info on that. So please come - and don't forget to ask Antil - cable laga ki nahin?