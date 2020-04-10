The pandemic has a lot of us breaking promises and plans we made ages ago. But we're all still trying our best, just like this husband who hated the idea of his wife going for her chemotherapy session by herself.

Albert Conner, father of three has been to every doctor's appointment and therapy session with his wife, Kelly Conner ever since she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January.

Due to the hospital restrictions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn't allowed into the hospital as she went through her latest chemotherapy session. However, he didn't let that stop him from showing his support and love to his wife.

Kelly Conner shared a picture of her husband sitting outside her hospital window with a board saying, "I can't be with you but I'm here, I love you." He also said a big thank you to all the hospital staff.

I didn’t feel right not being a part of it because I had promised her that I would be there every step of the way and I felt like I would be breaking my word. I just got a poster board and our kids and I colored it.

- Albert Conner told Good Morning America.

Nurses and hospital staff stepped out eventually to thank Albert for his heartwarming gesture.

As soon as he texted me, I just kind of lifted up in my chair a little bit to peer out the window and he was just right there. It immediately brought tears to my eyes and I felt a love for him right then in that moment, that he would do that for me.

- Kelly Conner

What an adorable gesture! We wish Kelly a safe and speedy recovery.