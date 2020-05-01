NASA's first Mars helicopter has a name now called Ingenuity. The credit for this name goes to 17-year-old Indian-origin girl Vaneeza Rupani.

Rupani is a high school junior from Northport, Alabama who earned the honour of naming the helicopter after she submitted her essay into NASA's "Name the Rover" contest.

Our Mars helicopter has a new name! Meet: Ingenuity.



Student Vaneeza Rupani came up with the name during our “name the rover” contest. Ingenuity will ride to the Red Planet with @NASAPersevere to attempt the first powered flight on another world: https://t.co/4bGj3morKP pic.twitter.com/2ZyIm4sQRQ — NASA (@NASA) April 29, 2020

According to NASA, Rupani's entry was among 28,000 essays submitted by K-12 students from every US state and territory. This is what she reportedly wrote in the essay,

The ingenuity and brilliance of people working hard to overcome the challenges of interplanetary travel are what allow us all to experience the wonders of space exploration.

After being selected, the excited teenager told NASA.

(I thought) ingenuity would be a good name for the helicopter because that is exactly what it took to design this machine. The helicopter is an incredible project, and I am thrilled to have a part in its journey.

The agency in March decided to choose a name for the helicopter that will accompany the rover to Mars. The rover's name was already selected and called 'Perseverance' based on seventh-grader Alexander Mather's essay.