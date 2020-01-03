If you've ever visited Mumbai, then we're sure you'd be well aware of the local trains in the city. But if you're a Mumbaikar, you definitely would've traveled in one.

But there is one ritual that is followed every year in Mumbai that at 12 am on January 1st all the local trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus blow their air horns to begin the new year.

A journalist Rajendra B. Aklekar shared a video on Twitter sharing this ritual with everyone.

The tradition of all trains honking together at 12 midnight to welcome and salute the New Year at Mumbai CSMT and rail car-sheds continues. pic.twitter.com/d98uU5YLks — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 31, 2019

After watching this event, a lot of Twitter users shared their thoughts on it.

My year cant begin without listening to it from Kalwa Carshed, its indispensable! — Ameya (@ameyphadke007) December 31, 2019

Amazing, have experienced this personally many years back 👏👏 https://t.co/taRORRL2nB — Kishore A Desai (@kishore1810) January 1, 2020

Lovely! These are the little things that gives character to a city 🙂 — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) January 1, 2020

Never knew this tradition

I will try to make it next year — प्रथमेश म्हात्रे (@pratmhatre) January 1, 2020

So cute!! :))) Ships yes...trains, never knew — juvi (@Juvionix) January 1, 2020

Unique way of celebration 😀 — Sriram Saraf (@sriramsaraf) January 1, 2020

Incidents like these set Mumbai apart and unite all Mumbaikars amidst their fast-paced life.