The world is under quarantine after the COVID-19 outbreak. And though most of us have put our social gatherings, outings and celebration on hold, there are some things that just can't be missed. That's why, this family decided to celebrate their grandmother's 95th birthday with a song, cake and a considerable amount of distance.

They still managed to make it super adorable:

Her family members can be seen holding up letters in her lawn that read 'Happy Birthday'. And her wide glowing smile shows how much it meant to her.

The internet loves her for being sweet and safe.

