Most of us use a brush to paint and fill in the colours but, not this woman.

Hye Sea (according to her Instagram account) uses the Sun to paint. Yes, that's right. The Sun.

Twitter user CJ Lawrence, shared a video where the woman can be seen painting with the Sun and a magnifying glass.

She is Painting ... with the sun! The Sun & she learned how to do it when she was growing up & didn’t have paint but had a magnifying glass and her father had scrap wood when he was working in his shop as a carpenter. Her name is: MagnifyTheSun on IG pic.twitter.com/SoSeITCweI — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) May 16, 2020

According to Lawrence, she learned this unique style of painting when she was growing up. She owned a magnifying glass and her father was a carpenter and he had a lot of scrap wood, lying around. So, she used that as a canvas.

Eventually, with trial and error method, she learnt the technique and now she is a pro at it.

She also has her own Instagram page, MagnifyTheSun, where she displays her artwork. All she uses is a magnifying glass and wood scrap to create solar engraved art and it's amazing.

