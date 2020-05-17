Are you done watching, and rewatching your favourite series? Then these Hindi short films, released this year, can help fill that entertainment-void:

1. Bin Bulaaye

Starring Ira Dubey and Naseeruddin Shah, Bin Bulaaye takes on a topic that even mainstream movies and shows fail to represent with the beauty it deserves - closure. This is one short film that fans of October are bound to enjoy.

2. Everything Is Fine

Everything Is Fine is a subtle but significant reminder that in a patriarchal society, wives, mothers, women, often live life as a second-class citizen. And like always, Seema Pahwa is a joy to watch.

3. The Twist

This short film with Ritvik Sahore and Sushama Deshpande feels like a trip down memory lane to school days and first crushes. And as the title suggests, it's also an ode to famous dance forms.

4. Special Day

Should we celebrate mothers on mothers' day alone? Or just her birthday? How do you really decide the day you should celebrate your mom? This film is a beautiful, insightful take on celebrating mothers.

5. Tindey

Though it does stick to certain cliches about marriage and extramarital affairs, Tindey is a good pick if you're looking for a few quick laughs and solid performances.

6. Devi

Easily one of the most viewed short films on the list, Devi takes a hard-hitting look at how a country that worships its goddesses, actually treats its women.

7. Adheen

Starring Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Purohit & Anupriya Goenka, Adheen, despite being high on melodrama, raises the right questions - how, or rather, what exactly keeps a family together? If for no other reason, then watch this film simply for Sanjay Mishra's brilliance.

8. Ved and Arya

A beautiful short film, Ved and Arya talks about love, sibling relationships, and friendships. However, the beauty of the film is that it challenges the audience's narrow, fixated perceptions of what love looks like.

9. Ghar Ki Murgi

Ghar Ki Murgi is the short-film equivalent to what English Vinglish highlighted - a wife and/or mother's labour may be born out of love, but that does not mean it shouldn't be respected or appreciated.

10. Sarvagunna Samparna

Most films tend to address society's stereotypes head-on, by calling them out. Sarvagunna Samparna, on the other hand, is an intelligent, comical take on how stereotypes can be entrepreneurial - if only, you know how to play them.

11. Nawab

Is it the best written short story? Probably not. But is it a treat for fans of Aparshakti Khurana? Hell yeah. Watch it for a sweet dose of canine love and a new side of Aparshakti Khurana.

12. Gadhedo

In Gadhedo, a brilliant starcast takes on a popular folk tale and leaves you contemplating the value of common sense.

Know of any other short film that makes for an entertaining watch? Let us know in the comments section below.