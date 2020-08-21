Directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Class Of 83 is finally out on Netflix. With Bobby Deol in the lead, the film is based on a book written by Hussain Zaidi called 'The Class of 83: The Punishers Of Mumbai Police.
Dean Vijay Singh is here to take you all through the journey of his fight to save Bombay with his #ClassOf83. Now streaming only on @NetflixIndia— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) August 21, 2020
Directed by- @sabharwalatul
Produced by- @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma pic.twitter.com/HpqHRLNDUa
The story revolves around policeman Dean Vijay Singh who trains five policemen to challenge and punish the corrupt bureaucracy head-on.
So, if you're wondering if you should watch this movie, here are some reviews.
Just watched #ClassOf83. Movie will take you to a time when 'Mumbai' was 'Bombay'.— Purvansh Vaikunthe (@PurvanshVaikun1) August 21, 2020
Movie is based on old concept of Gangster-Drugs-Underworld destroyed by an Honest Police officer. Sadyly saying,nothing innovative to watch. @RedChilliesEnt @thedeol @sabharwalatul #ClassOf83Review
At a time when latest webseries are based on innovative crimes with creative techniques to hide them, if you still like crimes of 80's and 90's #ClassOf83 is just the right choice for you.@RedChilliesEnt @thedeol @sabharwalatul @gaurikhan #ClassOf83Review— Purvansh Vaikunthe (@PurvanshVaikun1) August 21, 2020
Bobby Deol tried his level best to save the film... He has done well but no actor can rise above script ... Direction is a big let down.... 1.5*/5 ⭐️🌟#ClassOf83Review #BobbyDeol #ClassOf83— Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 21, 2020
#ClassOf83 is a great film time to celebrate comeback of our lord #BobbyDeol dear #Boobians— लौह पुरूष🔥Ashu🔥 (@RDJAkshayKumar) August 21, 2020
Bogus. #ClassOf83— Ankit Yadav (@raoankitkoshal) August 21, 2020
#ClassOf83 another dud? congrats @RedChilliesEnt— sid👀 (@Siddjoshi122) August 21, 2020
#ClassOf83 has a lot of things that work for individually however do not come together to form an interesting narrative.— Nitin Manoharan (@MNINitin) August 21, 2020
Watched #ClassOf83 ,it started on a good note but slows down a bit at some places— ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) August 21, 2020
Movie is gripping,few sequences are interesting but the climax fight left u wanting for more
Nonetheless it's a decent movie with short runtime of 95 mins
Bobby Deol & other cast is good.
Rating-3/5 pic.twitter.com/1vPYmxgyNr
#Classof83 is a delight to watch. Cheers to the delectable cast & crew, headlined by @thedeol, for the brilliant show. Thanks @iamsrk for bankrolling this. The narrative inhabitants a space that has only been explored by @akshaykumar's "Aan" in the past— Srinjoy Ganguly (@srinjoy92) August 21, 2020
Highly recommended!
🙂
loved ur performance in #ClassOf83 i felt you should have hade more action scenes n hard hitting dialogues..👍— manpreet singh (@manulally) August 21, 2020
Sometimes to maintain order ... you have to sacrifice the law❤— Helly Patel (@HellyPa71196624) August 21, 2020
.
Must watch it💯#ClassOf83 #Netflix
#ClassOf83Review: Just watched #ClassOf83 Dean Vijay Singh aka @thedeol is only savior of the film..— maannnuuuu (@maannnuuuuD) August 21, 2020
Direction is big let down , thin plot, poor execution all these things
Make movie boring. ..
Another disappoinment from @NetflixIndia and @RedChilliesEnt#Netflix#ClassOf83 pic.twitter.com/bkJ8XEbYjZ
A deliberately slow-paced cop drama, that sends its characters on a predictable downward spiral trail and trips them over scruffy cliches. Despite its cast, with two-dimensional characters and generic plotting #ClassOf83 feels like a first draft material. 😏 pic.twitter.com/UvM3Lbgrok— Survi (@PavanSurvi) August 21, 2020
Good watch— ਹੰਟਰ ਸਿੰਘ HUNTER SINGH (@HUNTER__SINGH) August 21, 2020
Story✨✨✨✨
Performances ✨✨✨✨✨
Screenplay ✨✨✨✨
Shukla ji Sabse dumdaar 👌👌
4/5#ClassOf83 https://t.co/v4dmZVZ4MC
An experienced policeman Dean Vijay Singh ( Bobby Deol) train a team to eliminate gangsters & to fight with corrupt system and story goes on ,performances from new theatre actors is brilliant and the character you will enjoy the most is shukla. A decent watch . #ClassOf83 pic.twitter.com/McXU7m8a48— αdil (@iAdilxxx) August 21, 2020
Well good plot let down by slow screenplay, not so impressive debut from all 5 debutants, saving grace is Bobby deol. #ClassOf83 lacks the #class and skills to make it a perfect movie. @NetflixIndia— Dhaval kaushik (@dhaval2013) August 21, 2020
#ClassOf83 is an entertaining thriller on Mumbai police, which is elevated by a terrific cast. Bobby Deol is perfectly cast and does a surprisingly brilliant job! A good watch for sure!— DRacarys (@Dr_Kopite) August 21, 2020
Sir one of your best performance. Just finished watching... Enjoyed watching #ClassOf83 @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt— Rakesh Suvarna (@rakeshsuvarna86) August 21, 2020
And disappointment continues with #ClassOf83....@NetflixIndia— Sadist बाबा (@sadistbaba) August 21, 2020