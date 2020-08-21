Directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Class Of 83 is finally out on Netflix. With Bobby Deol in the lead, the film is based on a book written by Hussain Zaidi called 'The Class of 83: The Punishers Of Mumbai Police.

Dean Vijay Singh is here to take you all through the journey of his fight to save Bombay with his #ClassOf83. Now streaming only on @NetflixIndia



Directed by- @sabharwalatul

Produced by- @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma pic.twitter.com/HpqHRLNDUa — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) August 21, 2020

The story revolves around policeman Dean Vijay Singh who trains five policemen to challenge and punish the corrupt bureaucracy head-on.

So, if you're wondering if you should watch this movie, here are some reviews.

Just watched #ClassOf83. Movie will take you to a time when 'Mumbai' was 'Bombay'.

Movie is based on old concept of Gangster-Drugs-Underworld destroyed by an Honest Police officer. Sadyly saying,nothing innovative to watch. @RedChilliesEnt @thedeol @sabharwalatul #ClassOf83Review — Purvansh Vaikunthe (@PurvanshVaikun1) August 21, 2020

At a time when latest webseries are based on innovative crimes with creative techniques to hide them, if you still like crimes of 80's and 90's #ClassOf83 is just the right choice for you.@RedChilliesEnt @thedeol @sabharwalatul @gaurikhan #ClassOf83Review — Purvansh Vaikunthe (@PurvanshVaikun1) August 21, 2020

Bobby Deol tried his level best to save the film... He has done well but no actor can rise above script ... Direction is a big let down.... 1.5*/5 ⭐️🌟#ClassOf83Review #BobbyDeol #ClassOf83 — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 21, 2020

#ClassOf83 is a great film time to celebrate comeback of our lord #BobbyDeol dear #Boobians — लौह पुरूष🔥Ashu🔥 (@RDJAkshayKumar) August 21, 2020

#ClassOf83 has a lot of things that work for individually however do not come together to form an interesting narrative. — Nitin Manoharan (@MNINitin) August 21, 2020

Watched #ClassOf83 ,it started on a good note but slows down a bit at some places

Movie is gripping,few sequences are interesting but the climax fight left u wanting for more

Nonetheless it's a decent movie with short runtime of 95 mins

Bobby Deol & other cast is good.

Rating-3/5 pic.twitter.com/1vPYmxgyNr — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) August 21, 2020

#Classof83 is a delight to watch. Cheers to the delectable cast & crew, headlined by @thedeol, for the brilliant show. Thanks @iamsrk for bankrolling this. The narrative inhabitants a space that has only been explored by @akshaykumar's "Aan" in the past



Highly recommended!

🙂 — Srinjoy Ganguly (@srinjoy92) August 21, 2020

loved ur performance in #ClassOf83 i felt you should have hade more action scenes n hard hitting dialogues..👍 — manpreet singh (@manulally) August 21, 2020

Sometimes to maintain order ... you have to sacrifice the law❤

.

Must watch it💯#ClassOf83 #Netflix — Helly Patel (@HellyPa71196624) August 21, 2020

#ClassOf83Review: Just watched #ClassOf83 Dean Vijay Singh aka @thedeol is only savior of the film..

Direction is big let down , thin plot, poor execution all these things

Make movie boring. ..

Another disappoinment from @NetflixIndia and @RedChilliesEnt#Netflix#ClassOf83 pic.twitter.com/bkJ8XEbYjZ — maannnuuuu (@maannnuuuuD) August 21, 2020

A deliberately slow-paced cop drama, that sends its characters on a predictable downward spiral trail and trips them over scruffy cliches. Despite its cast, with two-dimensional characters and generic plotting #ClassOf83 feels like a first draft material. 😏 pic.twitter.com/UvM3Lbgrok — Survi (@PavanSurvi) August 21, 2020

Good watch

Story✨✨✨✨

Performances ✨✨✨✨✨

Screenplay ✨✨✨✨



Shukla ji Sabse dumdaar 👌👌

4/5#ClassOf83 https://t.co/v4dmZVZ4MC — ਹੰਟਰ ਸਿੰਘ HUNTER SINGH (@HUNTER__SINGH) August 21, 2020

An experienced policeman Dean Vijay Singh ( Bobby Deol) train a team to eliminate gangsters & to fight with corrupt system and story goes on ,performances from new theatre actors is brilliant and the character you will enjoy the most is shukla. A decent watch . #ClassOf83 pic.twitter.com/McXU7m8a48 — αdil (@iAdilxxx) August 21, 2020

Well good plot let down by slow screenplay, not so impressive debut from all 5 debutants, saving grace is Bobby deol. #ClassOf83 lacks the #class and skills to make it a perfect movie. @NetflixIndia — Dhaval kaushik (@dhaval2013) August 21, 2020

#ClassOf83 is an entertaining thriller on Mumbai police, which is elevated by a terrific cast. Bobby Deol is perfectly cast and does a surprisingly brilliant job! A good watch for sure! — DRacarys (@Dr_Kopite) August 21, 2020