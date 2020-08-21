Directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Class Of 83 is finally out on Netflix. With Bobby Deol in the lead, the film is based on a book written by Hussain Zaidi called 'The Class of 83: The Punishers Of Mumbai Police. 

The story revolves around policeman Dean Vijay Singh who trains five policemen to challenge and punish the corrupt bureaucracy head-on. 

So, if you're wondering if you should watch this movie, here are some reviews. 