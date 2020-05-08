The lockdown has us looking for content in a frenzy and that's exactly how Into The Night, Netflix's first original Belgian series fell into our lap.
This sci-fi apocalyptic thriller is set in a hijacked flight where they are being asked to fly west, because the sun is killing people. Yes, you read that right. People are dropping dead wherever the sun rises and so they must go - Into The Night.
Before you begin binging this 6-episode gripping show that ends with a mind-warping cliffhanger, here are tweets you should read.
I started watching #IntoTheNight on Netflix and I- pic.twitter.com/8moraXEVs7— Ahmed Munsif (@ahmedmunsiph) May 4, 2020
#IntoTheNight on #Netflix is the nocturnal drama you could relate to amid the pandemic. This post-apocalyptic series is astonishingly well-told. ‘Into the Night’ is like the last flight of your life that you would like to take and never return back. It’s a survival masterpiece! pic.twitter.com/gHFyI23QGs— Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) May 2, 2020
Go watch #IntoTheNight! It’s the first Belgian netflix series and it’s soo good. A sci-fi apocalyptic show where the sun kills everything and the onl way to survive is by traveling into the night pic.twitter.com/kgOkMJwTn2— Chase (@ChaseStein_) May 1, 2020
me after finishing #IntoTheNight pic.twitter.com/BtaMhRgNOj— ticklemyfancy 🧚🏻♀️ (@KkyKwan) May 7, 2020
Just in case #IntoTheNight. Thanks to whoever made this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VqL0WMSKDe— Rewan Ishak (@rewan_ishak) May 4, 2020
This show hands down deserves more episodes and a 2nd season #IntoTheNight pic.twitter.com/KHYQAuAsbr— A$AP (@YupThatsAB) May 2, 2020
So I just started watching ‘into the night’ and I’m on episode three when I tell you this show is amazing! the writing, the characters, the plot twists and diversity I NEED season two NOWWWW😩❤️ #IntoTheNight— Layomi (@LayomiCoker) May 2, 2020
"I can't believe we're using a YouTube video to land this plane."— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) May 8, 2020
"If it works, I'm going to leave them a very good comment."
Seriously #IntoTheNight has it all. pic.twitter.com/XHyk7mWWFa
Definitely surprised from this foreign series which hasn't got much advertisement, fun, enjoyable, quick (3.5h). Unique concept and solid cast. Has a few plot holes and definitely holds itself back in answers + a cliffhanger ending. But a fun watch nevertheless. #IntoTheNight pic.twitter.com/Ts2XHd8rhX— Killua⚡ (@Imzzzy_) May 3, 2020
This is me waiting for season 2, for me to see more of my Ayaz. #IntoTheNight pic.twitter.com/fmj64Oqomn— Helenxour (@Helenxour) May 7, 2020
A few cringe-y dialogues but each episode was very well-thought of, a perfect concoction of thriller, scifi, & drama that’s non-comprising and leaves everyone hungry for more. It’s like a Dan Brown / Dean Koontz version of Black Mirror. I’d give it 9.5/10 👏🏼#IntoTheNight pic.twitter.com/1eVuSAFlEh— Reno Nagasan ☤ (@renonagasan) May 7, 2020
Guys go watch #IntoTheNight!— Victor 🕊️ (@VictorNewt) May 6, 2020
It’s Netflix's first Belgian series and it’s dramatic and thrilling. pic.twitter.com/GwBAS7RtuC
Do yourself a favour and watch #IntoTheNight on Netflix, nuff said. pic.twitter.com/L9rihIHw9Q— cArOl BaSkIn (@effiamariaa) May 7, 2020
Just saw the first episode of #IntoTheNight @netflix. What a crazy cool concept. Loved the premise and the take off is really really good— Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) May 7, 2020
#IntoTheNight was a great watch, really enjoyed it. It definitely deserves a second season, especially because of that intense cliffhanger 😩— Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) May 3, 2020
SOMETIMES I CAN’T CATCH UP WITH THE SUBS AS THEY’RE ALL SPEAKING EITHER ITALIAN OR TURKISH OR FRENCH OR RUSSIAN— 🌻 (@ybaeby) May 3, 2020
DON’T CHOOSE THE ENGLISH DUB OR YOU’LL MISS THE GREAT ACTING#IntoTheNightNetflix #IntoTheNight
Finished #IntoTheNight and it was so damn GOOD!!! The story was so well written, the characters were all so complex and interesting. I also loved how the plane was also a character in itself, it saved them all!! It was such a fascinating show and I need a second season!! pic.twitter.com/WWta1nzlHd— 𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐋 🌺 (@Angeliiiiique) May 2, 2020
This #IntoTheNight on Netflix was so brilliant and kept me so hooked on. They ended it on such a cliffhanger. Dayum!— Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) May 6, 2020
Into The Night (2020): Binge It— Wash or Skip It? WASH! 🧼 (@WatchOrSkipIt) May 2, 2020
Netflix has once again offered us a binge-worthy, post-apocalyptic show. #IntoTheNight is more intriguing and intense than #TheRain. Ended with a huge cliffhanger that would definitely get you wanting more. pic.twitter.com/qH9G1zyOCE
"We really should have rationed this," said my son, as we come to the end of @netflix #IntoTheNight after binging it all in one evening. That was awesome. Terribly excellent. Beautifully camp. I wouldn't have thought it at the beginning, but please give us a season two.— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) May 8, 2020
Watch the trailer here:
Are you ready to begin and end this show in just one day?