Paava Kadhaigal, a Tamil anthology web series, released on Netflix on 18th December. The series that consists of four stories on caste pride and complex relationships stars Prakash Raj, Kalki Koechlin, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Sai Pallavi, among others.

Hey @NetflixIndia I have come across through #PaavaKadhaigal is has worst telugu dubbing quality I ever seen. @netflix — Mr. N93 (@n_nynthri) December 20, 2020

This man is in a different league of acting. ❤️ #PaavaKadhaigal pic.twitter.com/TL9LGJRxoM — Madan Gowri (@madan3) December 20, 2020

Atlast, I strongly believe books and schools are not the only source to attain education and wisdom. Work for the right cause to make a better future. #PaavaKadhaigal #PaavaKadhaigalreview — Nomadic Physician (@AshiqShahjahan) December 20, 2020

#PaavaKadhaigal The parallels & cross references this entire series portrays just tells you that these sins prevail in all places and forms and levels of society.



Anyone can make love stories..anyone can make ghost stories..but only our Tamil directors can make this film! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5T2cudHoz5 — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) December 18, 2020

#PaavaKadhaigal - Leaving all the unexplored adult content apart, the core of every story hits you hard. Will guarantee a satisfying experience for someone looking for quality online content.

But not for the weak hearted. #PaavaKadhaigalOnNetflix #PaavaKadhaigalreview pic.twitter.com/mfbAXY8XOh — VCD (@VCDtweets) December 20, 2020

just watched the first episode of #Paavakathaigal on netflix, im in tears. its a beautiful story that depicts the transphobia in indian society. we need more lgbtq representation like this. @kalidas700 gave life into sathaar ❤#PaavaKadhaigalOnNetflix #PaavaKadhaigalreview — COOKIE GIRL (@spice_scented) December 19, 2020

Paava kadhaigal, highly recommended and a movie that is worth Netflix subscription. I usually don’t write reviews but this taboo topics will hunt your soul #PaavaKadhaigal — SharvinKC (@SHARVINNNN) December 19, 2020

Sai Pallavi deserves the world. I cried buckets. Vetrimaaran is 🙇‍♀️. Prakash Raj is a phenomenal actor wbkkk.... imma cry some more and wake up with a headache ✌️#PaavaKadhaigal



okie bye.... pic.twitter.com/hdQVo5qcEX — 🌺 Tired. 🇮🇳 (@entojeevitham) December 20, 2020

#LovePannaUttranum is a dark comedy that laughs at the absurdity of caste system, liked two thirds of the movie with fun one liners, wished it had more focus on the twins concept as a second chance to the father and the ending wasn't convincing, still fun tho. #PaavaKadhaigal pic.twitter.com/bEtjxHRuul — Sandeep Roshan (@sandeep6291998) December 19, 2020

It's tough to say one best episode 👌💯#PaavaKadhaigal pic.twitter.com/BldQni0WBL — Athreya Karthik ✪ (@itsKarthikRavi) December 19, 2020

#PaavaKadhaigal stories which cannot be shared or which cannot be talked are most hard hitting and needed to be heard somehow by someone .

These four short stories are fully packed with mixed emotions which leaves hearts heavily . pic.twitter.com/GEKryeS9LV — sabkamalik🏹 (@Indiapvtlmtd) December 18, 2020

The new comedy find of Tamil cinema - Jaffer Sadiq (Narikutty). His wordplay in #PaavaKadhaigal #LovePannaUttranum is jolly-good fun! His tough voice & confident dialog delivery were in stark contrast to his short stature.. @VigneshShivN pic.twitter.com/w86CWVqCwO — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 20, 2020

4 Intenseful Stories🥺🔥

Directors stepped out from their comfort zone and did their level too best. Effective performance from the entire cast👌🏼❤️#PaavaKadhaigal pic.twitter.com/ip5ot36tn6 — Kailash (@ikailash_) December 18, 2020

Okayyy sorry for my unnecessary non-spoiler reviews for Paava Kadhaigal. Just go watch it and immerse yourself into 4 different worlds. — Ash 🥂 (@Ashwene_THINA) December 18, 2020

#PaavaKadhaigal review: The #Netflix anthology, whose violence is meticulously designed to leave the audience with a heavy heart, offers a glimpse into a woman’s world — with #SudhaKongara’s #Thangam the most interesting segment #PaavaKadhaigalReviewhttps://t.co/eAdyeEXnGv — The Hindu Cinema (@TheHinduCinema) December 18, 2020

#PaavaKadhaigal | Thangam



Sudha as always a wonderful story teller has handled the subject brilliantly. Each and every character be it a very small role too was written and given its place. All technical aspects were also at its best. Kalidas blew my mind. Had me in tears. pic.twitter.com/HZgFxRPwiU — Gloria Mary Peter (@Suriya_Gloz) December 19, 2020

.#PaavaKadhaigal - #VigneshSivan dark comedy deserves special mention for treatment, but still doesn't have an impact. One of the biggest flaws is that we don't find any proper solution in the four stories. (2/2). pic.twitter.com/Z6JuNbesDf — Richard Mahesh (@mahesh_richard) December 18, 2020

Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal ! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense. 🤗👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mAX0FchrMc — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 18, 2020

#PaavaKadhaigal - #Thangam @kalidas700 's Performance of the lifetime...Time for some big recognition....Antha body language voice lam pinnetinga...Soo happy for u ... U deserve it 💥 pic.twitter.com/9rQOTgY8Rp — Abith Mohan (@MohanAbith) December 18, 2020

When you watch #Paavakadhaigal With Family and instead of crying, your Dad starts to clap for Prakash Raj speech



You : pic.twitter.com/224MLxRXtb — Memeism (@stevewaugh97) December 20, 2020

