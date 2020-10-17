The month of October has come with a lot of shows/movies to watch. From rom-coms to spine-chilling thrillers, here's a list of all the things you can binge-watch this month.

1. Khaali Peeli - 2nd October, Zee Plex

The movie casts Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday in the lead. It revolves around the story of a taxi driver, Vijay who is on the run and is accompanied by Pooja while going through a series of fun events.

2. Emily In Paris- 2nd October, Netflix

Due to a sudden change in plans, Emily finds herself in Paris. She goes through a roller coaster ride while adjusting to the new city, people, and culture.

3. Mirzapur Season 2- 23rd October, Amazon prime

After keeping us waiting for so long, the second installment of Mirzapur is all set to come out on Amazon Prime on 23rd October. With a bang-on first season, there's a lot to look forward to in the second season too.

4. A Suitable Boy- 23rd October, Netflix

Based on the book written by Vikram Seth, this limited series is based on the lives of 4 families after Independence. This is one series that will make you fall in love for sure.

5. The Haunting Of Bly Manor- 9th October, Netflix

With a new storyline and setting, this heartbreaking yet spooky series will leave a gaping hole in your heart. It entails the story of 2 kids and their au pair who fight all evil to keep them safe.

We're headed into the dark. The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/rihuoikJZJ — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) October 9, 2020

6. Holidate- 28th October, Netflix

Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, Holidate is a feel-good movie about two people tired of being single on holidays. They soon decide to be each other's plus-ones for one whole year.

7. Kaali Khuhi- 30th October, Netflix

Dealing with an important topic of female infanticide, Kaali Khuhi revolves around the story of a haunted village in Punjab whose fate lies in the hands of a 10-year-old girl.

8. The Alienist Season 2- 22nd October, Netflix

The second season of the crime show will be based on the novel by Caleb Carr named The Angel of Darkness.

9. Taish- 29th October, Zee5

Taish is a revenge drama which shows two contrasting families coming together for a countryside wedding. It has a great cast involving Jim Sarbh and Pulkit Sharma to name a few, and a beautiful setting.

10. David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet- 4th October, Netflix

David Attenborough, in this documentary, talks about the overwhelming changes taking over the world and also some major problems that are damaging the planet.



11. Soorarai Pottru- 30th October, Amazon Prime

It is a Tamil action drama movie inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder, G. R. Gopinath. The film will also be releasing in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

12. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm- 23rd October, Amazon Prime

This sequel to 2006 Borat is a mockumentary comedy film based on the life events of a fictional character, Borat. He is a Kazakhstani television journalist who will find himself in the US learning about their culture and dealing with COVID-19.



13. Halal Love Story- 15th October, Amazon Prime

A Malayam comedy-drama, it is a movie within a movie as a group of friends make a 'halal' film while keeping in mind the religious beliefs of an Islamic organization that they are a part of.



14. The Undoing- 25th October, Disney+ Hotstar

This limited mini-series comes with a great cast starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant to name a few. The story revolves around the character of Grace Fisher who is a therapist, her husband Jonathan, and their son. Things change for Grace when her husband goes missing and there is violent death along with a string of other events.



15. Bumblebee- 31st October, Netflix

Bumblebee is hiding on planet earth after running away from Decepticons in 1987. Bumblebee soon befriends a teenager and a series of events follow.

16. Arrow Season 8- 16th October, Netflix

This will be the final season for the Arrow and will have only 10 episodes. The story will mainly focus on building a crisis on Infinite Earths.



17. Poison 2- 16th October, Zee5

This latest installment will see Aftab Shivdasani in the lead. Based on the same concept, yet a fresh storyline, this season will revolve around the ownership of a racecourse and various crimes that people commit to get their hands on it.

18. Putham Pudhu Kaalai- 16th October, Amazon Prime

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is a Tamil anthology that constitutes of various short films about happy endings, second chances, and the reality of life.



19. Serious Men- 2nd October, Netflix

A father in the hopes to provide a better life for his son ends up capitalizing on his son's intelligence and the fame that follows it. But there's more in store as the secret he carries, threatens to spoil everything he cares about.

20. Nishabdham- 2nd October, Amazon Prime

After the death of a famous cello player in a house that is thought to be haunted, authorities investigate to see if it actually holds any truth.



21. Ginny Weds Sunny- 9th October, Netflix

Ginny meets Sunny in an arrange marriage setting but soon turns him down. But Sunny joins forces with Ginny's mother to make her fall in love with him.



22. Scam 1992- 9th October, Sony Liv

Scam 1992 is based on the book- The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. It revolves around the life story of the stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was popularly known as the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market.' His fraudulent banking practices shocked the entire nation.



23. Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight- 28th October, Netflix

A bunch of teenagers who are hooked to technology attend a rehabilitation camp but soon there's an evil presence that strives to harm them.

Get your popcorn ready because it seems like there's a lot of binging to do this month.