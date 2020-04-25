We bet you missed spotting these brief celebrity appearances the first time you watched the film. From Zoya Akhtar to Imtiaz Ali, check out all the celebrity cameos of Bollywood:

1. Zoya Akhtar in Kama Sutra- A Tale Of Love

The then 25-year-old Zoya Akhtar made her acting debut in Mira Nair's Kama Sutra- A Tale Of Love. She played the role of Rasa Devi's disciple and clearly slayed it.

2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Munna Bhai MBBS

Back in the day when Nawazuddin was still struggling for recognition, he played the pickpocketer in Munna Bhai MBBS.

3. Kareena Kapoor in Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai

Kareena Kapoor was the first choice for the role of the female protagonist. She even shot a couple of sequences before Ameesha came on board. Few of her sequences even made it to the film.

4. Kiran Rao in Dil Chahta Hai

Way before her directorial debut, Kiran Rao was spotted in Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Rumors speculate that this was the time around which Aamir and Kiran started seeing each other.

5. Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra in Dil Toh Pagal Hai

One of the most romantic directors of Bollywood was spotted adorably posing with his beau and better half Pamela for one of the song sequences in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

6. Shahid Kapoor in Taal

Before he made his acting debut and became a lead, Shahid was taking dance lessons from Shaimak Davar and was spotted as a background dancer.

7. Subhash Ghai in Taal

The one where the director makes an onscreen appearance. this is not the first time he was spotted in his own, for split seconds he also appeared in a scene of Yaadein.



8. Ayan Mukherjee in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

While directing the movie that gave us major #Wanderlust vibes and #BFFGoals, Ayan also flashed in a couple of frames in YJHD.

Do you see the man sitting adjacent to Ranbir? In the blue jeans and white shirt? Yeah, that's Ayaan.

9. Imtiaz Ali in Black Friday

The hopeless romantic director appeared in Black Friday when the police brought him in for an interrogation. Even though his screen-time wasn't that much, his vibe killed it.

10. Saif, Shah Rukh and Aamir in Pehla Nasha

If you're anything like me and thought that these there Khans have never shared a screen together, here's a newsflash. The three of them made a cameo in Pehla Nasha and were spotted making puns of their own movies.

11. Reena Dutta in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Remember the very famous song, Papa Kehte Hai from Aamir's official debut as an adult? Yeah, he was seen briefly romancing his own wife Reena Dutta for split seconds in the video.

12. Siddharth Anand in Salaam Namaste

It took me a while to realise that the movie's director was also Preity Zinta's cab driver in the climax of the movie.

13. Avantika Khan in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Remember that song, Aunty ji, aunty, ji get up and dance? Turns out Iran Khan's wife Avantika shook a leg with him in the video.

14. Ayan Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

While Ayan was kickstarting his career and assisting KJo on the sets of the movie, he was spotted carrying a gift bag while Shah Rukh and Rani were grooving to Tumhi Dekho Na.

15. Karan Johar and Farah Khan in Kal Ho Na Ho

KJo and Farah sitting on a table to make Jenny's restaurant look busy was everything. We wonder if they stepped in to fill the space as extras.



16. Geeta Kapoor in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The well-renowned choreographer and the face of reality dance shows appeared at the beginning of Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Ayi in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she was also assisting Farah Khan who was the choreography of the film.

17. Arjun Kapoor in Neerja

Remember the family album Neerja's mother was flipping through? Yeah, there was a childhood photo of Arjun Kapoor.

18. Anaita Shroff Adajania, Karan Johar, and Uday Chopra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

So we know that Karan Johar played SRK's BFF in the film but what many didn't know is that the Fashion Director of Vogue India, Anaita Shroff who was a budding stylist then plays Kajol's BFF. Most people didn't know that Uday Chopra was also spotted in the film as a cyclist who crosses Kajol.

19. Anushka Sharma in Lage Raho Munna Bhai

At least two years before Anushka made her official debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sanjay Dutt was spotted walking past a billboard with Anushka's picture.

20. John Abraham in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

In a brief cameo, John appeared at the beginning of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan as himself.

21. Nikhil Advani and Farah Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Remember The Neelam Show from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Yeah, the same one that young Anjali was crazy about! Turns out Farah Khan and Nikhil Advani were seen together answering Neelam's questions.

22. Ashutosh Gowariker in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Before he found his true calling and started directing movies like the Oscar-nominated Lagaan, Ashutosh was trying his luck at becoming an actor. He played the character of Imran who was a part of SRK's basic band in the film.

23. Anaita Shroff in Kal Ho Na Ho

The then budding stylist and now Fashion Director of Vogue India was also spotted in Kal Ho Na Ho as Gita's, Rohit's friend and potential love interest.

24. Jatin-Lalit in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

The famous duo, who ruled every desi 90's kid's hearts with their songs had a cameo appearance in the music competition sequence of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. They were also nominated for a Filmfare Award for their music in the film.

